Snack lovers, rejoice! The experts in tasty treats and all things
delicious, Popcornopolis, invites patrons to tempt their taste
buds during National Popcorn Day on January 19 and beyond. To celebrate
a day dedicated to popcorn, the gourmet snack and gift gurus are
offering special deals all month long including a social media promotion
where one lucky popcorn lover could win one year’s worth of
Popcornopolis.
Celebrate National Popcorn Day with Popcornopolis (Photo: Business Wire)
“Popcornopolis is so much more than a gourmet popcorn company. It’s old
fashioned wisdom, a reminder of simpler times, a walk down memory lane,”
stated Kathy Arnold, Co-Founder and head crunchologist of Popcornopolis.
“We hope everyone indulges in our high-quality, mouthwatering snacks and
takes a moment to celebrate National Popcorn Day with Popcornopolis.”
National Popcorn Day revelers who visit the Del Amo Mall and Universal
City Walk locations on January 19 will receive (1) free cone of your
choice + (1) free Nearly Naked cone with the purchase of (3) regular
cones. Online shoppers can participate too – get (2) FREE jumbo cones
after a purchase of (4) jumbo cones at popcornopolis.com. Want to
celebrate National Popcorn Day all year long? Visit http://popcornopolis.com/popcorn-day-sweepstakes
for a chance to win a year’s worth of popcorn! For more information on
Popcornopolis’ special offers per location, visit your local store
listings.
“Made the way it oughta be,” Popcornopolis offers over 30 mouthwatering
recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big
flavor, the company’s gourmet popcorn recipes are also certified
gluten-free with no high fructose corn syrup or added preservatives, and
use only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more
information, a full list of Popcornopolis varieties, and to place your
orders for National Popcorn Day, visit www.popcornopolis.com.
ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS
Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold. In 2003, the
Arnold’s opened their first Popcornopolis retail store at Universal City
Walk in Los Angeles, California. Today, the family-owned company’s
iconic cone-shaped and bagged popcorn packages can be found in grocery
and club stores, professional sports stadiums, movie theatres and at www.popcornopolis.com.
