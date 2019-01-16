Win one year’s worth of Popcornopolis and indulge in special #NationalPopcornDay savings through January 31

Snack lovers, rejoice! The experts in tasty treats and all things delicious, Popcornopolis, invites patrons to tempt their taste buds during National Popcorn Day on January 19 and beyond. To celebrate a day dedicated to popcorn, the gourmet snack and gift gurus are offering special deals all month long including a social media promotion where one lucky popcorn lover could win one year’s worth of Popcornopolis.

“Popcornopolis is so much more than a gourmet popcorn company. It’s old fashioned wisdom, a reminder of simpler times, a walk down memory lane,” stated Kathy Arnold, Co-Founder and head crunchologist of Popcornopolis. “We hope everyone indulges in our high-quality, mouthwatering snacks and takes a moment to celebrate National Popcorn Day with Popcornopolis.”

National Popcorn Day revelers who visit the Del Amo Mall and Universal City Walk locations on January 19 will receive (1) free cone of your choice + (1) free Nearly Naked cone with the purchase of (3) regular cones. Online shoppers can participate too – get (2) FREE jumbo cones after a purchase of (4) jumbo cones at popcornopolis.com. Want to celebrate National Popcorn Day all year long? Visit http://popcornopolis.com/popcorn-day-sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s worth of popcorn! For more information on Popcornopolis’ special offers per location, visit your local store listings.

“Made the way it oughta be,” Popcornopolis offers over 30 mouthwatering recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s gourmet popcorn recipes are also certified gluten-free with no high fructose corn syrup or added preservatives, and use only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information, a full list of Popcornopolis varieties, and to place your orders for National Popcorn Day, visit www.popcornopolis.com.

ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS

Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold. In 2003, the Arnold’s opened their first Popcornopolis retail store at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles, California. Today, the family-owned company’s iconic cone-shaped and bagged popcorn packages can be found in grocery and club stores, professional sports stadiums, movie theatres and at www.popcornopolis.com.

