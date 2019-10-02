Log in
Celebrate National Taco Day at Rubio's with a Free Taco on Friday, October 4

10/02/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Celebrate National Taco Day at Rubio’s and get any taco on the menu free, with the purchase of a beverage, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Simply bring the coupon (https://www.rubios.com/coupons/national-taco-day) to any of Rubio’s participating locations. To get a second free taco, and earn personalized rewards all year, download the new Rubio’s App and sign up for Rubio’s Rewards.

Rubio’s encourages eating seafood twice a week to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke, based on the American Heart Association’s recommendation. Rubio’s uses responsibly sourced shrimp, wild-caught Alaska salmon and pollock, and wild-caught mahi mahi, and features bold, unique flavors in dishes ranging from the Salsa Verde Shrimp Taco and Grilled Gourmet Taco with Shrimp, to the Mango Wild-Caught Mahi Mahi Taco.

While the San Diego-based brand is best known for popularizing the Baja-inspired Original Fish Taco®, Rubio’s Coastal Grill has 35 years of seafood mastery, offering healthy grilled seafood dishes without compromising flavor.

“Rubio’s serves a variety of great-tasting, freshly prepared, grilled seafood that guests can feel great about eating,” said Ralph Rubio, co-founder of Rubio’s. “Our seafood is a natural source of lean protein with omega-3s and essential nutrients. We make it a priority to offer healthy menu options prepared with quality, fresh ingredients.”

For more information about Rubio’s Coastal Grill and to view the menu, visit Rubio’s, and visit Facebook and Instagram.

About Rubio’s® Restaurants:

Rubio’s Coastal Grill first opened in 1983, in the San Diego neighborhood of Mission Bay. Today, Rubio’s uses responsibly sourced seafood and continues to expand its menu with innovative recipes ranging from seafood tacos and burritos to California Bowls and crisp, fresh salads. In addition, Rubio’s offers all-natural chicken, raised without antibiotics, and all-natural USDA Choice steak, “no fried” pinto beans, handmade guacamole, a variety of proprietary salsas, and craft beer, wine and sangria beverage options. The award-winning restaurant regularly receives accolades for its famous Original Fish Taco®. It was also recently ranked as one of Fast Casual’s “Top 50 Movers and Shakers” as well as one of the top five most loved fast casual chains ranked by Foodable Labs and Digital CoCo. Rubio’s is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., has over 4,000 employees and currently operates close to 200 restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Florida.


© Business Wire 2019
