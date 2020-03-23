Celebrate Outstanding Performance in Innovation – Nominations for 2020 ELEVATE Awards Now Available
0
03/23/2020 | 03:43pm EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is thrilled to announce the return of Command Alkon’s ELEVATE Awards, which celebrate both individual and corporate excellence across the heavy work space. Nominations for individual recognitions in Best of the Year Awards categories are available now, and Command Alkon invites all to submit deserving employees, co-workers, or industry partners. Individual Best of the Year, along with corporate/project Excellence Awards recipients, are announced during a unique Awards Celebration.
“The most crucial strategy for success is the ability to manage the changes that will occur within an organization and re-engineer processes for maintaining, supporting, and managing technology and people,” said Karli Langner, Marketing Content Specialist at Command Alkon. “We are honored to partner with individuals who do just this. These awards celebrate those who embrace the challenges of adopting new processes and who go above and beyond in their organization to move the entire industry forward.”
Best of the Year Awards are selected from submissions made across the industry community recognizing individual performance. The top 3 finalists will be notified, and one winner will be announced at the ELEVATE Awards Ceremony. Click here to nominate an employee, a colleague, or an industry partner for their outstanding performance in these areas:
Back Office of the Year
Batch Operator of the Year
Contracted Hauler of the Year
Dispatcher of the Year
Weighmaster of the Year
Megaproject of the Year
Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction
Ken Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award
Excellence Awards highlight how technology drives success in projects and organizations across the built world. Key performance metrics are selected and used to identify finalists for each award category across Command Alkon’s solution portfolio, including:
Excellence in Apex
Excellence in BuildIt
Excellence in COMMANDassurance
Excellence in COMMANDbatch
Excellence in COMMANDoptimize
Excellence in COMMANDqc
Excellence in COMMANDseries
Excellence in HaulIt
Excellence in Integra
Excellence in MOBILEsales
Excellence in MOBILEticket
Excellence in OnBase
Excellence in supplyCONNECT
Excellence in TrackIt
Excellence in TrackIt 3P
Excellence in Production
Excellence in Jobsite
Excellence in Fulfillment
Excellence in Logistics
Trendsetter Award – Innovation in Digitization
Trendsetter Award – Sustainability
Trendsetter Award – Safety
The Awards Luncheon Celebration will be held on October 28 from 12-1pm. For evolving details on all things ELEVATE, including the ELEVATE Awards, check out the event website.
ABOUT COMMAND ALKON At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.
For More Information, Contact: Becky Boyd MediaFirst PR (770) 642-2080 x 214 becky@mediafirst.net
Karli Langner Command Alkon (205) 879-3282 x 3968 klangner@commandalkon.com