KRISPY KREME® Hops into Spring with Three New Seasonally Inspired Doughnuts

Collection available beginning Monday, April 8 for a limited time

Krispy Kreme is hopping into spring with a seasonal doughnut collection to delight fans of all ages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005060/en/

Celebrate Spring... with Doughnuts! KRISPY KREME® Hops into Spring with Three New Seasonally Inspired Doughnuts (Photo: Business Wire)

Back by popular demand, Krispy Kreme’s springtime doughnuts are a fun and playful take on some of the season’s favorite icons in the form of three deliciously filled doughnuts. Available for a limited time beginning Monday, April 8 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., the collection includes:

Bunny Doughnut : Inspired by a spring favorite, this Chocolate Kreme™ filled doughnut is dipped in icing and decorated like a bunny with chocolate and pink icing, and sugar ears.

: Inspired by a spring favorite, this Chocolate Kreme™ filled doughnut is dipped in icing and decorated like a bunny with chocolate and pink icing, and sugar ears. Chick Doughnut : Filled with Krispy Kreme ’s tasty cake batter, this doughnut is dipped in yellow icing and hand-decorated like a little chick.

: Filled with ’s tasty cake batter, this doughnut is dipped in yellow icing and hand-decorated like a little chick. Decorated Egg Doughnut: This delicious interpretation of an Easter egg is filled with Krispy Kreme’s classic White Kreme™, dipped in a fruity flavored strawberry icing and finished with a hand-decorated egg design.

A dozen of Krispy Kreme’s spring doughnuts makes for the perfect addition to any springtime celebration with family and friends. “Spring is a time of renewal and optimism, and these fun, decorative doughnuts will put a warm smile on everyone’s face,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Don’t forget to share how you celebrate spring with Krispy Kreme’s spring doughnuts by using the hashtag #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

