Celebrate Your Furry Best Friend with Rover's New Dog's Day Out Guided City Walks in 20 American Cities

Curated walking tours created by Rover’s community of dog lovers highlight dog-friendly hotspots in local communities

Rover.com®, the world’s largest and most trusted network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, released its first set of Dog’s Day Out guided city walks highlighting unique dog-friendly strolls and destinations in 20 American cities. The curated walks were created by Rover’s community of pet lovers, dog walkers, and sitters to celebrate the end of summer and inspire dog parents and their dogs to get out and explore their local dog-friendly hotspots. Each route ranges from under one mile to three miles in distance and features dog-friendly parks, trails, city monuments, bars and restaurants, and unique local businesses.

“As our dogs become more ingrained in our day-to-day lives, dog parents are looking for new and interesting ways to include their dogs in everything they do whether it’s physical activity, eating, and even shopping,” said Bill Kong, CMO at Rover. “Our new Dog’s Day Out guided city walks offer modern dog parents a fun way to explore dog-friendly destinations with their furry best friend.”

Most dogs require at least one walk per day, however breed, age and fitness level are other factors that determine whether they need more or less activity. The benefits of walking your furry family member go beyond keeping them happy and healthy. Routine walks reduce boredom and destructive behavior, help aid in digestion, alleviate attention-seeking behavior like whining or jumping while also building a stronger bond between dogs and humans.1 Dog walkers on Rover are the experts on logging steps with dogs, with close to five million miles walked. If you can’t get out with your dog for their daily walk, Rover helps pet parents find trusted dog walkers within their community to schedule a walk in as little as an hour, or at a scheduled time each day.

"Dogs are actually better walking partners than we are because they never make excuses for not going on a walk - they don't have emails to return or shows to binge watch," said Phil Tedeschi, human-animal behavior expert on Rover's Dog People Panel and executive director of the Institute for Human-Animal Connection at the University of Denver. "If we are willing to follow their lead and get outside, explore our local parks and trails, we will reap many rewards. Studies show that our animal companions help us form new friendships, find potential love interests and meet our neighbors, and these special outings can strengthen relationships through healthy fun activity with our non-human family members."

The stops within the Dog’s Day Out guides offer ample walking time and were selected for their dog-friendly atmosphere, as recommended by local walkers on Rover in each city. The locations not only welcome dogs, but cater to them, offering water bowls, dog-friendly patio areas, separate menus, and more. A downloadable audio file is also available to narrate each guide, providing listeners with additional insider tips.

Dog's Day Out guides are available for the following cities:

Austin

Boise

Boston

Chicago

Cleveland

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Minneapolis-St Paul

New York

Orlando

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

For a complete list of the Dog’s Day Out guided city walks, visit: http://www.rover.com/blog/dogs-day-out

