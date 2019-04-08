Log in
Celebrate the Art and Culture of the Highland at the 15th annual Highland Games

LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An international celebration of Highland culture is coming to Las Vegas this weekend. The 15th annual Highland Games is staged April 13 and 14 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs and features two days of spectacle, including internationally sanctioned athletic competitions, dancing, singing, pipe bands, and more.

Las Vegas Highland Games
The 15th annual Highland Games comes to Las Vegas April 13 and 14. The Highland games is an international celebration of Highland and features two days of spectacle, including internationally sanctioned athletic competitions, dancing, singing, pipe bands, and more.


Now in its 15th year, the event draws more than 11,000 people from around the world over its two days.

Headlining the main stage is the popular Celtic Seven Nations. Other musical acts featured on the main stage include the Celtic folk group The Ploughboys and local favorite Killian’s Angels.

The festival features live music, bagpipe competition, dance competition, free children’s glen, traditional food vendors, and Scottish heavy athletics competition such as the caber toss and stone throw. A genealogy researcher will trace attendees’ heritage to their clan.

“If you haven’t been to the Highland Games before, this is a great opportunity to discover this incredible event and celebrate Highlands culture. Once you come to the Highland Games, we know you’ll be back year after year,” said Highland Games Executive Director Josh MacEachern.

The Highland Games is also a food drive for Las Vegas’ SafeNest shelter, and attendees receive $1 off their admission ticket by bringing a non-perishable food item. Last year’s drive stocked SafeNest’s shelves for six months.

“Community outreach is a huge part of the Las Vegas Celtic Society, and partnering with Safe Nest to hold their biggest food drive of the year at our event is a big win-win for both organizations,” MacEachern said.

For tickets and information about the event go to http://www.lasvegascelticsociety.org.

Established in 1977, Safe Nest is Nevada’s largest and most comprehensive non-profit agency devoted solely to domestic violence issues. Serving over 50,000 persons annually, Safe Nest programs include shelter, counseling, advocacy, and prevention education. To learn more about Safe Nest and their mission to end domestic violence, go to http://www.safenest.org.

The Las Vegas Celtic Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Celtic culture in southern Nevada.

Contact:
Kelly Sheehan, Las Vegas Celtic Society

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/407ed91c-dbad-44c5-9f05-fa6193984235

kelly@lasvegascelticsociety.org 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
