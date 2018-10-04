Celebrate the Beginning of the Christmas Season at Graceland with Two Star-Studded Events on November 15th

Elvis Presley’s Graceland®:
Hallmark Channel's "Christmas at Graceland" stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown. (Photo: Business Wire)
WHAT:
Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Elvis Presley’s Graceland and the
World Premiere of Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas at Graceland”
WHO:
Country music stars Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart and actors
Eric Close and Wes Brown
WHEN:
November 15
Lighting and Entertainment at 6:00 p.m. CST
Red Carpet and Performer Interviews at 6:30 p.m. CST
Movie Premiere at 7:00 p.m. CST
WHERE:
Graceland Plaza Green and Elvis Presley’s Memphis Soundstage
Elvis
Presley’s Graceland® will officially begin the holiday season
when country music stars Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart flip the
switch on the traditional lights and decorations lighting up Elvis
Presley’s iconic home. This time honored tradition will feature a
special performance by McCreery and a 100% chance of snow!
The extensive Christmas display at the king’s castle includes hundreds
of blue lights along the driveway, a life-size Nativity scene, Santa and
his sleigh, and much more, all originally displayed at Graceland by
Elvis and the Presley family.
Immediately following, Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas At Graceland” will
have its World Premiere on the Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
This all-new holiday film, shot on location at Graceland, is filled with
music made famous by Elvis, and stars 2018 Daytime Emmy®Award
nominee Kellie Pickler (“Pickler & Ben”). Director Eric Close
(“Nashville”) and star Wes Brown (“True Blood”) will attend both the
Lighting Ceremony and the World Premiere to debut their new film.
In “Christmas At Graceland,” Laurel (Pickler), a Chicago-based business
executive, travels to Memphis to secure one of the city’s oldest
family-owned banks. While in Memphis, Laurel reunites with an old flame
Clay, a local music promoter with loftier aspirations. Though Laurel
tries to keep her eye on the prize of the business acquisition, Clay is
very persuasive, reminding her of the days when they were a performing
duo on the brink of stardom. Now, Laurel’s focus turns to the home of
the Blues and dreams of making music again. “Christmas At Graceland” is
part of Hallmark Channel’s #1-rated program event, COUNTDOWN TO
CHRISTMAS and airs on November 17.
The Lighting is free and open to the public. The Premiere is a
by-invitation, ticketed event, however complimentary tickets will be
made available that night at the door, based on availability. Reserved
seats are also available to anyone who purchases tickets to any
Graceland attraction on November 15 prior to November 2. For additional
information, visit www.graceland.com/christmas.
Seasonal holiday tours of the interior of Graceland mansion, featuring
the Presley family’s personal Christmas décor, will be offered through
January 8.
The holiday festivities continue with Graceland’s 2nd Annual
Holiday Concert Weekend December 14-15, 2018. Last year’s inaugural
Concert Weekend was a runaway success, delighting both visitors and
local Memphians alike, and this year’s event promises to be even more
exciting! The weekend will feature three incredible live concerts on the
Graceland Soundstage as well as various Christmas Tips, Tricks and
Crafts seminars at The Guest House at Graceland hosted by Lifestyle
Expert JJ Keras, who has been regularly featured on the Today Show and
Good Morning America.
The concert on Friday, December 14, will feature Elvis’ biggest
Christmas hits with a live orchestra led by renown UK conductor Robin
Smith, featuring local Memphis musicians, vocalists, choirs and dancers.
On Saturday, December 15, there will be two themed concerts on one
night: an Elvis Gospel Christmas concert starring The Stamps and The
Blackwood Brothers, and an Elvis Star-Studded Rock ‘n’ Roll show
starring legendary guitarist James Burton of Elvis' TCB Band. The
Guest House at Graceland™ hotel
packages, ticket-only packages and individual tickets are now
available. For more detailed information, please visit http://www.graceland.com/holiday
or call 901.332.3322.
