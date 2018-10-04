Celebrate the Beginning of the Christmas Season at Graceland with Two Star-Studded Events on November 15th

Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart to appear at Graceland’s Annual Holiday Lighting, Featuring a Special Live Musical Performance by McCreery

The World Premiere of Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas At Graceland” Movie will be held on the Graceland Soundstage Immediately Following

Elvis Presley’s Graceland®:

Hallmark Channel's "Christmas at Graceland" stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown. (Photo: Business Wire)

WHAT: Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Elvis Presley’s Graceland and the World Premiere of Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas at Graceland” WHO: Country music stars Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart and actors Eric Close and Wes Brown WHEN: November 15 Lighting and Entertainment at 6:00 p.m. CST Red Carpet and Performer Interviews at 6:30 p.m. CST Movie Premiere at 7:00 p.m. CST WHERE: Graceland Plaza Green and Elvis Presley’s Memphis Soundstage

Elvis Presley’s Graceland® will officially begin the holiday season when country music stars Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart flip the switch on the traditional lights and decorations lighting up Elvis Presley’s iconic home. This time honored tradition will feature a special performance by McCreery and a 100% chance of snow!

The extensive Christmas display at the king’s castle includes hundreds of blue lights along the driveway, a life-size Nativity scene, Santa and his sleigh, and much more, all originally displayed at Graceland by Elvis and the Presley family.

Immediately following, Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas At Graceland” will have its World Premiere on the Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis. This all-new holiday film, shot on location at Graceland, is filled with music made famous by Elvis, and stars 2018 Daytime Emmy®Award nominee Kellie Pickler (“Pickler & Ben”). Director Eric Close (“Nashville”) and star Wes Brown (“True Blood”) will attend both the Lighting Ceremony and the World Premiere to debut their new film.

In “Christmas At Graceland,” Laurel (Pickler), a Chicago-based business executive, travels to Memphis to secure one of the city’s oldest family-owned banks. While in Memphis, Laurel reunites with an old flame Clay, a local music promoter with loftier aspirations. Though Laurel tries to keep her eye on the prize of the business acquisition, Clay is very persuasive, reminding her of the days when they were a performing duo on the brink of stardom. Now, Laurel’s focus turns to the home of the Blues and dreams of making music again. “Christmas At Graceland” is part of Hallmark Channel’s #1-rated program event, COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS and airs on November 17.

The Lighting is free and open to the public. The Premiere is a by-invitation, ticketed event, however complimentary tickets will be made available that night at the door, based on availability. Reserved seats are also available to anyone who purchases tickets to any Graceland attraction on November 15 prior to November 2. For additional information, visit www.graceland.com/christmas. Seasonal holiday tours of the interior of Graceland mansion, featuring the Presley family’s personal Christmas décor, will be offered through January 8.

The holiday festivities continue with Graceland’s 2nd Annual Holiday Concert Weekend December 14-15, 2018. Last year’s inaugural Concert Weekend was a runaway success, delighting both visitors and local Memphians alike, and this year’s event promises to be even more exciting! The weekend will feature three incredible live concerts on the Graceland Soundstage as well as various Christmas Tips, Tricks and Crafts seminars at The Guest House at Graceland hosted by Lifestyle Expert JJ Keras, who has been regularly featured on the Today Show and Good Morning America.

The concert on Friday, December 14, will feature Elvis’ biggest Christmas hits with a live orchestra led by renown UK conductor Robin Smith, featuring local Memphis musicians, vocalists, choirs and dancers. On Saturday, December 15, there will be two themed concerts on one night: an Elvis Gospel Christmas concert starring The Stamps and The Blackwood Brothers, and an Elvis Star-Studded Rock ‘n’ Roll show starring legendary guitarist James Burton of Elvis' TCB Band. The Guest House at Graceland™ hotel packages, ticket-only packages and individual tickets are now available. For more detailed information, please visit http://www.graceland.com/holiday or call 901.332.3322.

