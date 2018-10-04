Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Celebrate the Beginning of the Christmas Season at Graceland with Two Star-Studded Events on November 15th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart to appear at Graceland’s Annual Holiday Lighting, Featuring a Special Live Musical Performance by McCreery

The World Premiere of Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas At Graceland” Movie will be held on the Graceland Soundstage Immediately Following

Elvis Presley’s Graceland®:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005387/en/

Hallmark Channel's "Christmas at Graceland" stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown. (Photo: Business Wir ...

Hallmark Channel's "Christmas at Graceland" stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown. (Photo: Business Wire)

 
WHAT:      

Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Elvis Presley’s Graceland and the World Premiere of Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas at Graceland”

WHO:

Country music stars Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart and actors Eric Close and Wes Brown

WHEN:

November 15

Lighting and Entertainment at 6:00 p.m. CST

Red Carpet and Performer Interviews at 6:30 p.m. CST

Movie Premiere at 7:00 p.m. CST

WHERE:

Graceland Plaza Green and Elvis Presley’s Memphis Soundstage

 

Elvis Presley’s Graceland® will officially begin the holiday season when country music stars Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart flip the switch on the traditional lights and decorations lighting up Elvis Presley’s iconic home. This time honored tradition will feature a special performance by McCreery and a 100% chance of snow!

The extensive Christmas display at the king’s castle includes hundreds of blue lights along the driveway, a life-size Nativity scene, Santa and his sleigh, and much more, all originally displayed at Graceland by Elvis and the Presley family.

Immediately following, Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas At Graceland” will have its World Premiere on the Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis. This all-new holiday film, shot on location at Graceland, is filled with music made famous by Elvis, and stars 2018 Daytime Emmy®Award nominee Kellie Pickler (“Pickler & Ben”). Director Eric Close (“Nashville”) and star Wes Brown (“True Blood”) will attend both the Lighting Ceremony and the World Premiere to debut their new film.

In “Christmas At Graceland,” Laurel (Pickler), a Chicago-based business executive, travels to Memphis to secure one of the city’s oldest family-owned banks. While in Memphis, Laurel reunites with an old flame Clay, a local music promoter with loftier aspirations. Though Laurel tries to keep her eye on the prize of the business acquisition, Clay is very persuasive, reminding her of the days when they were a performing duo on the brink of stardom. Now, Laurel’s focus turns to the home of the Blues and dreams of making music again. “Christmas At Graceland” is part of Hallmark Channel’s #1-rated program event, COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS and airs on November 17.

The Lighting is free and open to the public. The Premiere is a by-invitation, ticketed event, however complimentary tickets will be made available that night at the door, based on availability. Reserved seats are also available to anyone who purchases tickets to any Graceland attraction on November 15 prior to November 2. For additional information, visit www.graceland.com/christmas. Seasonal holiday tours of the interior of Graceland mansion, featuring the Presley family’s personal Christmas décor, will be offered through January 8.

The holiday festivities continue with Graceland’s 2nd Annual Holiday Concert Weekend December 14-15, 2018. Last year’s inaugural Concert Weekend was a runaway success, delighting both visitors and local Memphians alike, and this year’s event promises to be even more exciting! The weekend will feature three incredible live concerts on the Graceland Soundstage as well as various Christmas Tips, Tricks and Crafts seminars at The Guest House at Graceland hosted by Lifestyle Expert JJ Keras, who has been regularly featured on the Today Show and Good Morning America.

The concert on Friday, December 14, will feature Elvis’ biggest Christmas hits with a live orchestra led by renown UK conductor Robin Smith, featuring local Memphis musicians, vocalists, choirs and dancers. On Saturday, December 15, there will be two themed concerts on one night: an Elvis Gospel Christmas concert starring The Stamps and The Blackwood Brothers, and an Elvis Star-Studded Rock ‘n’ Roll show starring legendary guitarist James Burton of Elvis' TCB Band. The Guest House at Gracelandhotel packages, ticket-only packages and individual tickets are now available. For more detailed information, please visit http://www.graceland.com/holiday or call 901.332.3322.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pVECTREN : State recommendation would raise Vectren bills
AQ
04:51pGlobal Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2018-2022| 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio
BU
04:50pVANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pFortune 100 Food and Beverage Company Selects StayinFront Insight for Large European Field Force
GL
04:49pU.S inquiry deepens Danske money-laundering crisis
RE
04:48pMAINTEL : are recognised as Canon Europe Platinum Partners
PU
04:48pUKRSOTSBANK : "Expert-Rating" agency affirmed the national scale long term credit rating of Ukrsotsbank at "uaAAА"
PU
04:48pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Parking Acceptance Network In Brazil
PU
04:48pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables Another Nobel Prize!
PU
04:48pTENNANT : Is Your Warehouse Ready for the Holiday Season?
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
5HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.