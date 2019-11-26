Log in
Celebrate the Holidays with Sigma Dealer Workshops and Exclusive Sales Nationwide

11/26/2019 | 02:13pm EST

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of December. Celebrate the holidays by sharpening photography skills across disciplines such as bird photography, night sky photography and more. Attendees to Sigma workshops will also have the chance to try out the latest Sigma gear - just in time for holiday wish lists!

Sigma December Dealer Photography Workshops:

The New Jersey Camera Show is the largest photography event in the state featuring workshops, giveaways and exclusive sales. During the show, come and talk to Sigma reps Danielle Rischawy and Marc Farb about Sigma’s latest line-up of lenses and exclusive sales during the event. Attendees can also join Sigma Ambassador, Jack Fusco, for a presentation on shooting the night sky mixed with exciting and sometimes cautionary tales from his adventures in seeking out dark skies.

Join Sigma tech rep, Marc Farb and Hunt’s Photo instructor, Mike Rice in Providence for a fun filled evening of photographing holiday lights in the Providence area. The workshop will cover the many aspects of photographing low-light, especially when encountering holiday lights, including image composition, long exposures, architectural photography and more!

Sigma Demo Days: Come See the All New Sigma fp
Get hands-on with the brand new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera and the full line-up of award winning Sigma lenses at Sigma Demo days. Sigma tech reps will be on hand to answer any questions and help attendees choose the right gear.

Exclusive Sigma Holiday Sales at Nationwide Dealer Locations
In addition to Sigma’s lineup of workshops, customers across the country can take advantage of incredible holiday savings at participating dealer locations.

About Sigma Dealer Workshops
Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more.  Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation
Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, SIGMA entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of innovative imaging excellence. The introduction of 11 award-winning SIGMA Art lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula.

SIGMA continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the SIGMA Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about SIGMA, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on SIGMA BlogTwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Nick Govoni   
Zazil Media Group for Sigma Corporation of America
(p) 978-866-7354
(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eee15c50-8005-41db-938b-ab7a00884edf

Primary Logo

Photos from the November Focus Camera Loft Event

Focus Camera hosted a night of hands-on lens demos and photography back in November.

