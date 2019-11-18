Celebrated Attorney Julie A. Westerman Announces Run for Position on San Diego Family Law Bar Association Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie A. Westerman recently announced her candidacy for the San Diego Family Law Bar Association (SDFLBA) Board of Directors in an impassioned written statement. Westerman is a partner at Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC (MSM), and has a long history of distinguished community involvement in the practice of divorce, child custody and other family law disciplines, in addition to being a longtime member of the SDFLBA.

"I've been an active member of the SDFLBA since it began," Westerman said. "I've seen and experienced the benefits the association has for attorneys and judges dealing with specialized family law issues. I welcome the opportunity to strengthen that outreach and serve as a mentor to attorneys who are looking to gain experience and insight into our often-unique professional issues."

The SDFLBA is a respected organization that provides and supports candidates for the San Diego Superior Court, while also offering administration, education, mentoring, public awareness and other services for the family-law community in general.

Westerman is a certified specialist in Family Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, and is licensed to practice in the state of California. Born to Russian immigrants, Westerman grew up in Los Angeles, before going on to study political science and sociology as an undergraduate at the University of California: San Diego. She then earned her law degree from the California Western School of Law, where she was involved in the Environmental Law Society and the Women's Law Caucus. She has practiced law almost exclusively in San Diego.

Westerman showed great promise as a future attorney working as a law clerk, before becoming an associate and then partner at MSM. While working at MSM, Westerman fulfilled her early potential by successfully litigating dozens of cases for her clients. Founding Partner, David S. Schulman spoke on Westerman's success at MSM, saying: "Julie is an absolute superstar in every aspect of her life. She tackles her professional and personal issues with enthusiasm and dedication. She isn't one to collect titles and trophies, rather she is truly dedicated to her craft and improving the experience for everyone involved in the family law arena: from judges to clients."

Now that she has consistently displayed her leadership and legal acumen, Westerman is eager to serve as a mentor and example for new practitioners who are currently navigating their way through the San Diego family-law community: "Having the benefit of rising through the ranks, starting as a family law file clerk and now as a firm partner, I appreciate what a valuable resource the San Diego Family Law Association is," Westerman said. "It would be my honor to take on a leadership role helping to foster relationships with more seasoned attorneys with those who are newer to family law."

In addition to outlining her qualifications, Westerman's official candidate statement succinctly illustrated her desire and vision for the position:

"I am excited to be running for the SDFLBA Board of Directors … As an active member and attendee of the seminars since its inception, I believe the SDFLBA is an amazing organization that brings family law attorneys, judges and the community together … In my ten years of practice in San Diego, my client base has ranged from minimum wage earners and simple dissolution matters to high asset/complex litigation as well as high conflict custody disputes. My goal in serving on the board is to help facilitate better relationships and mentoring between the seasoned practitioners and young new attorneys. I was lucky to start my career working for a firm that had experienced practitioners to learn from, yet there are many new attorneys that need such guidance which I believe the SDFLBA can help provide."

About Moore, Shulman & Moore APC

Moore, Schulman & Moore provides trusted legal guidance for people facing divorce and other family-law matters. This group of award-winning San Diego divorce lawyers share over 200 years of combined experience serving a varied, multicultural client base, having netted awards and accolades that include Super Lawyers, recognition as an AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rated Law Firm, SDCBA 100 Percent Club, and members of the San Diego Top Attorneys. Moore, Shulman & Moore provide efficient and consistent cost-effective family law solutions for all family-related legal matters. Learn more at www.MSMFamilyLaw.com.

