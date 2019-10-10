Log in
Celebrated Pastor Bishop J. Drew Sheard Continues Community-Service Outreach Efforts and Spiritual Work in Greater Detroit Area

10/10/2019 | 08:41am EDT

DETROIT, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior pastor of the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ (GEI — http://www.geicogic.org/), Bishop J. Drew Sheard recently reinvigorated his ongoing 30-year commitment to community outreach and spreading the word of Christ. Bishop Sheard hosted the COGIC World Mission Awakening community event at his church to gift and help distribute back-to-school supplies to over 500 at-need children at GEI. GEI is an ever-growing megachurch that provides solace and succor to spiritual seekers, while instituting a wide range of community outreach programs for the greater Detroit area.

The Annual COGIC World Missions Awakening Week ended with a bang with highest numbers in attendance since its start in 2015. Those who attended received a generous supply of notebooks, paper, folders, pens and pencils, erasers, pencil bags, crayons, markers, glue and other necessarily equipment needed to attend school. In addition, Bishop Sheard helped distribute fully stocked personal hygiene kits to both at-need and homeless individuals. Bishop Sheard also surprised 100 children, among the 2500 who attended the event, with a brand-new bike. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also participated in the COGIC event, which serves as a catalyst for positive change for at-need populations in America's cities.

Together with his wife, multiple Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Evg. Karen Clark-Sheard, Bishop Sheard is responsible for installing a wide variety of successful community youth programs, including: "Peersuaders," Young Women of Excellence (YWE), Young Men of Valor (YMV), the Young Excited and Saved Club (YES) and yearly rallies that lead to the annual Music and Youth (MY) convention.

Bishop Sheard's long history of service to his neighborhood community, as well as to the spiritual community at large, recently honored with his own street name in 2018, has earned him recognition as a bridge-builder to other denominations. That service placed him in the position to be a member of the Presidium of the Church of God in Christ, and Jurisdictional Bishop of the Michigan-North Central Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction, in addition to his leadership role with GEI. He first gained local and national acclaim serving as Chairman of local and state youth departments as National Adjutant Overseer, Executive Secretary of the International Youth Department and in a wide variety of civic roles. Including: Executive Director of the Michigan chapter of the SCLC and as a board member of the Michigan Anti-Apartheid Council.  

Bishop Sheard currently serves nationally as a member of the Presidium of the Church of God in Christ and Jurisdictional Prelate of the Michigan North Central Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction, which oversees more than 40 churches. Bishop Sheard recently published "Hang On in There," and under his guidance, GEI has grown to include thousands of members.

About the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ (GEI)

GEI seeks to enrich the physical and spiritual lives of individuals, while also ensuring that the wayward, downtrodden and castaways of society are shepherded into a better life. With application of real concern and genuine compassion for others, coupled with enthusiasm and confidence, GEI is a sanctuary for those seeking the wisdom of Christ. Built on a foundation of service-to-others, GEI's collection of pastors, families, members and volunteers is a growing army of God, who do their work lovingly. Utilizing creative and innovative ministry methods, GEI is a lighthouse of hope for all who enter. Learn more about GEI at: www.GEICOGIC.org.

Media Contact:

Jay Burns, Michigan Awakening Coordinator
313-289-1288
219977@email4pr.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrated-pastor-bishop-j-drew-sheard-continues-community-service-outreach-efforts-and-spiritual-work-in-greater-detroit-area-300936308.html

SOURCE Pastor Bishop J. Drew Sheard


© PRNewswire 2019
