Celebrating 25 Years of The Novi Home Show, October 12-14

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / For the last 25 years, The Novi Home Show has been a credible resource for people planning home projects.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513214/169d509f-30bd-4535-ab2c-b5a4aaf93221.jpeg

The inaugural fall home show opened in 1993 at the Novi Expo Center and moved to Rock Financial Showplace (renamed Suburban Collection Showplace in 2010) in 2005. That year, the show hosted close to 350 exhibitors featuring hot tubs, a special kitchen and bathroom exhibit and seminars from the American Society of Interior Designers-Michigan (ASID) and others.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513214/Marygrove.jpg

"The fall home show was a result of the positive interactions show attendees had with our exhibitors at other shows," recalls Rosalie Lamb, retired show director of the Novi home shows. "Plus, fall is a great time to start a home project and many people are looking for advice and suggestions at that time."

This year during the silver anniversary of The Novi Home Show, the Michigan Manufactured Home Association (MMHA) Home Showcase will have five fully furnished and decorated homes available for touring and representatives available to answer any questions about manufactured homes and communities.

"For 25 years, The Novi Home Show has provided quality home experts and products for consultation or purchase" said Brian Starrs, show producer. "With the addition of the Home Showcase, we are able to offer attendees another unique experience and opportunity that they wouldn't be able to find anywhere else."

"That's why the fall Novi home show continues to be so popular - we're always trying to bring in the newest and most innovative products and services for homeowners," Starrs said. "We look forward to the next 25 years."

The Novi Home Show will be held October 12-14 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Parking not included in ticket price. Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing on Friday and Saturday.

Because standing in line bites, purchase advanced tickets at www.novihomeshow.com, sponsored by Mosquito One.

For more information, visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupons for $1-off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' Donuts locations, Great Lakes Ace Hardware locations, IndoorOutdoor Resource magazine and Detroit Newspaper Homestyle, and our Facebook (www.facebook.com/NoviHomeandGardenShows), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/novihomeandgardenshows) pages.

Contact:

Gretchen Monette

Agency: All Seasons Communications

Phone: (586) 752-6381 Cell: (248)981-3852

gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

SOURCE: The Novi Home & Garden Shows

View source version on accesswire.com:View source version on accesswire.com:View source version on accesswire.com: