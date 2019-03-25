Celebrating 5 Years of Service to the Caribbean with Our Exclusive Non-Stop Flights

ATLANTA, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express is happy to be celebrating 5 years of non-stop flight service to the Caribbean. Over the past 5 years, Vacation Express introduced non-stop flights to Cancun, Punta Cana, Jamaica and the Bahamas. With all-inclusive vacation packages to these locations and surrounding popular areas like Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Puerto Plata and more, Vacation Express has become a go-to resource for Caribbean vacations.



Vacation Express is proud to continue flights from Pittsburgh to paradise





The most popular destination to date is Punta Cana and they have made sure anyone who wants to visit has plenty of opportunities for an amazing vacation. Spring flights for 3- and 7-night trips departing Saturdays and for 4- and 7-night trips departing Tuesdays fly now through April 23, 2019 with summer flights for 6-night trips departing Saturdays May 25, 2019 through July 27, 2019. They also offer non=stop flights to Cancun for 6-night trips departing Sundays from June 9, 2019 through August 4, 2019 and to Jamaica for 6-night trips departing Mondays July 8, 2019 through August 5, 2019.

With crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches and tropical climates, the Caribbean is a dream destination for Pittsburgh vacationers. Adventurers can visit Mexican ruins and snorkel in Cancun, zipline over lush wildlife and swim with dolphins in Punta Cana or view the rare luminous lagoon in Jamaica. Those looking for a more relaxed vacation can lounge on beautiful beaches, go on boat tours with breathtaking sunset views and more. All-inclusive resorts from adults-only to family-friendly options, everyone in Pittsburgh is sure to find the perfect resort for their Caribbean escape.

“We appreciate the loyalty of our Pittsburgh travelers,” says Kevin Hernandez, Vice President of Sales and Digital Strategy. “We want to continue to give them the highest quality vacations at the best prices to keep travelers experiencing the best of Mexico and the Caribbean.”

Most travelers are taking advantage of vacation packages with air and all-inclusive resort stays, though travelers may opt to purchase airfare only for non-stop flights. Packages can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 25 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes:. Vacation Express public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Swift Air, LLC. and VivaAerobuss. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. All flights subject to DOT approval.

