Celebrating ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year . . . Remotely!

04/07/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

While we're all trying to deal with the new normal, here's some normal (but still exciting) news:

Once again, Servidyne was awarded ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence! This is our 14th Sustained Excellence award, and the 18th time we've been recognized as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year.

We may be celebrating differently this year, but as always, we share this honor with you and very much appreciate all our clients, colleagues and friends, and the dedicated team at ENERGY STAR as we work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment. We wish everyone the best as we face the challenges ahead together.

Disclaimer

Servidyne LLC published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 17:37:06 UTC
