Celebree School Continues Growth With New Franchisee in Bucks County Pennsylvania
08/17/2020 | 12:45pm EDT
LUTHERVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 44 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today awarded a franchise to Claas and Jessica Wiley-Ritzmann. They expect to open their Celebree School in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, by summer 2021.
Jessica Wiley-Ritzmann is a lifelong educator with experiences teaching close to home in Bucks County, Penn., and abroad in both London and Germany. One of the reasons the couple wanted to move forward with opening a Celebree School is the company’s approach to education.
“I really liked that there is a curriculum for students and the value placed on individualized education,” said Jessica Wiley-Ritzmann. “I believe it is valuable to teach a child the way they learn and be a resource for every family within a community. Like all Celebree Schools, our location will be a positive, family-centered place that helps prepare each child for success.”
Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”
“We’re excited to have Jessica and Claas on the Celebree team,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. “I look forward to working with them closely as they begin their journey as entrepreneurs.”
Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.
For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Jim DiRugeris, Chief Development Officer, at jdirugeris@celebree.com or 443-391-6533.
About Celebree School Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. With a Celebree School franchise, entrepreneurs can invest in their financial future and their community by leveraging our proven business model. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook,Twitter and LinkedIn.