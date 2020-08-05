Log in
Celebree School Franchisee Signs Lease For Owings Mills Location

08/05/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

LUTHERVILLE, Md., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 43 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today announced franchisee Britt McKenzie signed a lease for 9,000 square feet at 2 Crossing Way in Owings Mills, Maryland. The school is expected to open no later than June 2021.

McKenzie, working alongside Celebree School executives and leasing representatives at St. John Properties, selected the location because of the need to supply area residents and workers with quality early childhood education.  

“The Celebree School name is recognized throughout Maryland and I’m excited to bring its proven curriculum and methods to the families of Owings Mills,” said McKenzie. “The brand creates a supportive, enriching community that allows children to succeed in school and beyond. I look forward to opening and helping support local families with their childcare needs.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”

“This transaction helps highlight Celebree School’s ability to assist franchisees with streamlining the leasing process,” said Jim DiRugeris, Chief Development Officer. “The Owings Mills-Reistertown area is booming with both new commercial and residential construction, making it an ideal location for Britt’s Celebree School.”

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website, email jdirugeris@celebree.com or call 443-391-6533.

About Celebree School
Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. With a Celebree School franchise, entrepreneurs can invest in their financial future and their community by leveraging our proven business model. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press Contact
Jennifer Leckstrom
(215) 681-0770
jleckstrom@rosecomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
