Celebree School Launches Franchise Opportunity in Nine East Coast States

02/07/2019 | 10:06am EST

LUTHERVILLE, Md., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 26 locations in Maryland and Delaware, today announced the launch of its franchise model. This new opportunity in the fast-growing childcare business offers entrepreneurs the chance to leverage a trusted brand with a well-established track record. Previously known as Celebree Learning Centers, Celebree School has set the standard for early childhood education for the past 25 years in the communities it serves.

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are now available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Founder and CEO Richard Huffman started Celebree in 1994 with the guidance of his mother, who was already in the early childhood education business. Two years after opening his first school, Huffman knew he wanted to dedicate his life to Growing People Big and Small™ – by providing environments that educate and nurture young children and growing and developing leaders within the company.

“I know firsthand the joy that comes with operating a Celebree School and I’m excited to share this experience with like-minded individuals who want to make a difference in children’s lives,” said Huffman. “We look forward to bringing our mission of protecting, educating and nurturing children to additional communities and guiding entrepreneurs as they realize their potential.”

Educators at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom to the homes of students and the neighborhoods they serve. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child”, but the “whole family”. Celebree School programs and age-appropriate curriculum follow applicable state guidelines and each location offers classrooms geared for infants, toddlers, pre-school, kindergarten readiness, and school-age children.

“Over the last 25 years, our team has developed a curriculum that addresses the physical, social, emotional and academic needs of children,” said Huffman. “The people within our company and relationships we build are the foundation of our success. As we grow through franchising, we’ll continue placing a strong emphasis on coaching and training to ensure talent development remains one of our core strengths.”

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now, marking the company’s 25th anniversary, people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

Celebree will maintain ownership of the existing school locations. A new arm of the business, Celebree Enterprises, was formed to manage franchise development and ongoing operational support.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Chris Kelleher, VP, Franchise Development and Operations, at 443-991-4791.

About Celebree School
Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contact:
Jennifer Leckstrom
RoseComm for Celebree School
jleckstrom@rosecomm.com
215-681-0770

Celebree_Logo_Horizontal_Final.jpg


