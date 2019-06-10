Celebree School Signs First Franchise Agreement With Longtime Early Childhood Educator

LUTHERVILLE, Md., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 26 company-owned locations in Maryland and Delaware, today announced the signing of its first franchise agreement. Franchisees Katie and Michael Young of Joppa, Maryland will own and operate the Celebree School, which is expected to open in the summer of 2020.



For the last 25 years, Celebree School set the standard for early childhood education in the communities it serves. Becoming franchisees was a natural next step in the existing relationship the Youngs have with Celebree. Since 2013, Katie Young worked for Celebree School, most recently as director of the Fallston location. The Youngs are currently seeking a location for their Celebree School.

“As an educator and a mom of two boys, I know firsthand how important it is to set a solid foundation for young children,” said Katie Young, who will serve as director of her new school. “Michael and I are excited to invest in a business with a long-standing and successful track record in early childhood education and I can’t wait to make an impact on lives of the families we will serve in the coming years.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child”, but the “whole family”.

“An integral member of our team and valued resource for our families, Katie has a unique vantage point when it comes to our franchising opportunity,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. “I am honored she is continuing her path with Celebree School as our first franchisee and look forward to helping the Young family build a successful business.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Announced in early 2019, opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Chris Kelleher, VP, Franchise Development and Operations, at ckelleher@celebree.com or 443-991-4791.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

