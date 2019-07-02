Log in
Celebrity Chef/TV Host Jernard Wells "New Soul Kitchen" Cleo-TV; Food Network Contributor Signs with Agent Alan Morell of CMP for Broadcast, Literary, Personal Appearances, and Shopping Networks Products Licensing

07/02/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Chef Wells is Featured as the Headline Celebrity Chef at the 25th ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca-Cola July 4th-7th in New Orleans  

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Announced today, Celebrity Chef/TV Host Jernard Wells of "New Soul Kitchen" Cleo-TV and Food Network Contributor signs with top Hollywood Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP) Beverly Hills for his opportunities in Traditional and Non-Traditional Media, Broadcast TV, Personal Appearances, Literary, Shopping Networks Product Licensing, Consulting, Endorsements for Fortune 500 Companies, and other Commercial Rights.

Said Chef Jernard Wells: “For years I have been building my Brand with my highly respected PR colleague, Carlos Scott of NVision Marketing Inc, Managing my own platform. I felt the time was right for me to go to the next level, so through my Broadcast relationships, I was recommended to uberAgent Alan Morell and we immediately shared a mutual vision for my professional agenda and family future. I’m truly excited to be officially apart of the CMP family!”

Said Agent Alan Morell: "Chef Wells is very impressive and highly respected talent across multiple Media; integrity driven, spiritual true family man, who inspires his audience like no one I have witnessed in a long time. His work ethic is second to none. Our strategy is to work with Chef Wells and his existing team for positioning and to monetize Chef’s revenue opportunities”. 

About Chef Jernard Wells: 

Jernard Wells is a Celebrity Chef/TV Host/Bestselling Cookbook Author best known from numerous Food Network and Cooking Channel shows over the years.  He is the host of "New Soul Kitchen" on CLEO TV. He is also a co-host on "The Best Things I Ever Ate" on Cooking Channel.  Wells has worked with Paula Deen, Tyler Perry, NBA star Brandon Ingram, Lady Antebellum and Ricky Bell & Michael Bivins of New Edition/BBD.  He has been featured on "TODAY Show", PEOPLE, "Steve Harvey Morning Show", ESSENCE, “Pickler & Ben”, "Home & Family" and HLN to name a few. The James Beard House Honored Chef and his wife, Keena, have been married 20 years and have 9 children. All 6 of his books, sauces and spices are available on www.ChefJernard.com Follow him on all social media at @ChefJernard

"New Soul Kitchen" commercial

https://youtu.be/YbgNz2lOB1o

Chef Jernard on "Today Show" 

https://youtu.be/pDEf86ohjz4

About Alan Morell:

Mr. Morell has 30 years of global experience managing over 2500 campaigns in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industry’s, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Victors and NY Times Best Selling Authors. 

www.creativemanagementpartners.com

Contact Information:                                                                                                                   
THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY
508-292-7900
Creative Management Partners LLC
433 North Camden Drive, 6th Floor 
Beverly Hills, Ca. 90210

Primary Logo


