Celebrity Chris Spencer Partners with Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs on Golfing for Families

11/02/2019 | 08:05am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In an historic move, on Monday November 11, 2019 Veterans Day, Golfing for Families and Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs will hold its fourth annual charity event in Sun Valley at Angeles National Golf course. This year's event will be hosted by Celebrity Comedian / Producer Chris Spencer and friends. (VIDEO)

Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs

"As we enter our fourth year of raising money for families, we recognize the challenges presented by the social economic disparities in our communities," states Dr. Norris Dorsey. "The Dorsey Academy for Entrepreneurs continues to change this narrative by educating people on how to start businesses and run them successfully. We know the old saying "give them a fish they can eat for a day, teach them to fish and they can eat for a lifetime."

"This is one of the most important golf tournaments I've ever been a part of," said Chris Spencer. "Golfing for Families is for people who look like me, and we really need more people like me. My celebrity friends and I will raise money for those families in need during the holidays."

"I love what Dr. Dorsey stands for (education) and the causes he is raising awareness for," adds Spencer.

Since its inception, the "for Families" initiatives (including Bowling, Skating, and Concert) have raised over $34,000 to feed the families affected by lack of food security in the very communities in which Dorsey Academy runs programming. In 2019, Golfing for Families (#GFF) goal is to raise over $40,000 to help feed over 800 people over the holidays.

Dorsey Academy partners with other local non-profits to feed families and individuals on Los Angeles's Skid Row every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as well as for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Partners include: We Feed the Hungry, The Peggy Beatrice Foundation, and My Friend's House.

Ticketing information available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/golfing-for-families-tickets-71919119021 or http://www.dorseyacademy.org/

Join us Monday, November 11, 2019 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Angeles National Golf Club 9401 Foothill Boulevard Sunland, CA 91040

About the Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs:
The purpose of the Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs is to deliver affordable education to individuals who want to be entrepreneurs. Our goal is to make education great and educational again. Our focus is on entrepreneurship by meeting the needs of the communities, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Motto: "Start your business and business classes simultaneously."

VIDEO (YouTube):
https://youtu.be/7K-U7HMnSoM

Media Contact:
Norris Dorsey
Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs
Los Angeles, CA
(888) 348-5688
Email: norris.dorsey@dorseyacademy.org

News Source: Dorsey Academy of Entrepreneurs

Related link: http://www.dorseyacademy.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/celebrity-chris-spencer-partners-with-dorsey-academy-of-entrepreneurs-on-golfing-for-families/
