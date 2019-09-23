Log in
Celebrity Endorsements and Product Premiumization to Boost Personal Products Market Growth | Highlights from Technavio's Newest Report Catalog

09/23/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

Market research company Technavio has released new reports on the impact of celebrity endorsements and product premiumization on personal products market. The research firm expects the natural and organic personal care products market to register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005512/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research reports published during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for organic personal care products, rising demand for products with naturally derived ingredients, and the increasing R&D activities have been identified as critical factors behind the exceptional growth of this market. The skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and others are the four major product segments in the natural and organic personal care products market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View market snapshot before purchasing

Few other reports from Technavio’s catalog on the personal care products market are:

Global Hair Care Market

The hair care market is expected to grow by USD 14.98 billion over the forecast period. The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is driving the growth of the global hair care market. Consumer preference has moved toward efficient and personalized products that suit their lifestyle and requirement. This is encouraging hair care companies to introduce advanced products that offer benefits such as UV ray protection, scalp care, and moisturizing benefits. Rapidly changing fashion trends and rise in awareness of the availability of new, more effective, and safer hair care products have led to a significant increase in the use of these products. Get Free Sample Report

Global False Eyelashes Market

With an expected CAGR of close to 5%, the global false eyelashes market is estimated to grow by USD 363.84 million during 2019-2023. The introduction of customizable false eyelashes and rising demand for eye makeup products are identified as critical factors that will drive the growth of the false eyelashes market. Get Free Sample Report

Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market

The market size of the global hair wigs and extension market is expected to grow by USD 4.01 billion by 2023. The growth of the hair wigs and extension market can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for premium hair products and accessories, technological advances in production, and rising sway of celebrities and social media influencers. Get Free Sample Report

Technavio’s Research analysts have published numerous reports focusing on the latest developments. Our continuously growing report library offers the latest insights on several reports in addition to the above-listed reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
