Celebrity Makeup Artist, Derrick Rutledge Limited Edition Lash Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue Salon Project Pop Up Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arguably one of the most prolific and sought-after professional make-up artists of his time, Derrick Rutledge is launching the limited-edition eyelash collection in collaboration with Red Cherry Eyelashes. The collection titled “Derrick Rutledge Studio 55 Collection For Red Cherry" will make its debut on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Saks Fifth Avenue, 611 5th Avenue; New York, NY 10022 pop up event in the Salon Project by Joel Warren on the 7th Floor from 5:00 pm -9:00 pm.



Inspired by the insanely magical and electrifying era of Studio 54 and the exceptional women that sauntered through its door and pranced on its dance floor. The Derrick Rutledge Studio 55 Eyelash Collection for Red Cherry consists of five fabulous sets of handwoven, cruelty-free eyelashes made from 100% human hair. Appropriately named Grace, Liza, Tina, Cher, and Diana.

While many lashes on the market are machine manufactured where each strand is calculated and predetermined. Derrick has curated each design to give the lash that slight imperfection to open the eye and render more of a natural look and appearance. Derrick’s life work has been dedicated to bringing out a woman’s beauty and grace, and more than anything he recognizes that a woman’s power lies in how she feels about herself and how she presents herself to the world. Having worked with two of the most influential women in the world; former First Lady, Michelle Obama and business tycoon Oprah Winfrey; he observed that their power starts with eye contact. A glance. A stare. A certain gesture or nob of the head that causes you to look in her direction and when you look at her dead in the eye you become enraptured. No matter what position she holds in life she’s a woman first, an exceptional woman, and she owns her power in whatever way she wishes to convey it.

If the eyes are the windows to the soul then it’s no wonder that Derrick has chosen these amazing human hair eyelashes as his first market venture into the beauty industry. Founder of Red Cherry Eyelashes, Catherine Leung says, “Eyelashes are the new red lipstick and Red Cherry is excited to collaborate with Derrick to further provide products that help women enhance and celebrate her own natural beauty. “

And so, we humbly present, Derrick Rutledge Studio 55 Collection For Red Cherry - a labor of love and his gift to you.

Available online for $12.00 at www.redcherrylashes.com.

