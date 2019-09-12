Celebrity Roster and Reunions Grow: ‘The Goonies' and ‘A Christmas Story' Join Second Wave Additions of NostalgiaCon ‘80s Pop Culture Convention Sessions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (HISPANICIZE WIRE) - The celebrity roster, reunions and entertainment programming of NostalgiaCon’s ‘80s Pop Culture Convention, September 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center, just rose several notches with today’s second wave announcement of panels and celebrity Q&As ( http://www.nostalgiacon80s.com/ .

With the latest update, NostalgiaCon now features reunions for: “The Goonies”; The MTV VJs; “The Dukes of Hazzard”; “A Christmas Story”; “Dallas”; “CHiPS”; “Laverne & Shirley”; “WKRP in Cincinnati”; “Land of the Lost”; and The Original Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW).

Among the latest celebrities joining NostalgiaCon panels, photographs and/or autographs opportunities are: Corey Feldman (“The Goonies”, “Gremlins” and “Stand by Me”); ‘80s actress and pin-up model Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy” and “Zapped!”) in her first ever fan convention; Claudia Wells (“Back to the Future”); Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story”); Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story” and “The Toy”); Eric Estrada and Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”); Sam Jones (“Flash Gordon”); hip hop legends Rodney O ("This Is For The Homies"), Sir Jinx ( Rapper and Producer, including Ice Cube's AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted album), E-Love (LL Cool J's right hand man) and the Godfather Of Spanglish Hip Hop himself, Mellow Man Ace ("Mentirosa"); Ron Masak (“Murder, She Wrote”); George Wyner (“Spaceballs”); Wesley Eure, Philip Paley, and Kathy Coleman (“Land of the Lost”); Dallas, Angel, Daisy, and Ashley Cartier of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). (Talent appearances are subject to changes).

NostalgiaCon will mark several milestones for some guests. It is the first ever convention appearances for the original MTV VJs and for Heather Thomas. It is also the first California convention for “The Goonies”.

In addition to the celebrity appearances and panels, NostalgiaCon Home Game Entertainment are staging the classic ‘80s game show “Remote Control”.

The broad and still growing list of speakers, panels, Q&As and programming reads like a Who’s Who of major motion picture, TV show, music artists, and pop culture pundits that make the ‘80s so awesome is available at http://nostalgiacon80s.com/experiences/schedule/ . (See the most updated list of celebrities here: http://nostalgiacon80s.com/featured-talent/ . The latest list of music performers is here: http://nostalgiacon80s.com/concerts/

Among the new round of sessions added to the schedule are:

Saturday, September 28

Who You Gonna Call? Ghostbusters Costume and Prop-Making

Are you troubled by strange noises in the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or your family ever seen a spook, specter or ghost? If so, then it’s time to call the professionals...the Southland Ghostbusters!

If you’ve ever wanted to build a proton pack or a life-size Ectomobile, this in-depth workshop has got you covered with the tools and talent that will help you become a part of a ghostbusting crew accurately, cheaply and easy – and just in time for next summer’s reboot of “Ghostbusters”!

What The Goonies, Doc, and Ferris Bueller Teach Us About Life – and Business!

When it comes to ‘80s movies, Chris Clews has seen it all – and distilled lots of practical wisdom and fun business insights. Join the author of the “What 80s Pop Culture Teaches Us About Today’s Workplace” book series as he takes an irreverent look at the life and work wisdom that can be learned from “The Goonies, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, “Back to the Future” and more iconic 80s movies. Chris’ talk will inspire you with insights about inclusion, leadership, vision, embracing life and more from the movies and icons that defined the ‘80s.

The ABCs of the ‘80s And Some Cool Ways to Get Your Kids to Embrace Your Passion for the ‘80s

Ok, parents, let’s all come clean here. You are stuck in love with the ‘80s and you NEED your kids to love, bond and fully embrace that side of your favorite pop culture decade. If you thought you were alone, you just haven’t met “ABCs of the ‘80s” author Erin Campbell Dunkerley and illustrator Desi Moore. Come close for this quirky talk about how to parent to raise up truly ‘80s kids and other stories.

Sunday, September 29

‘You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out, Kid’ and Other Musings from the Cast of ‘A Christmas Story’

As the holidays fast approach, we take an in-depth look at ‘A Christmas Story’ with the beloved movie’s cast mates Scott Schwartz and Zack Ward.

Get Your Trivia Powers Ready! Home Game Entertainment is Hosting Throwback Live Edition of ‘Remote Control’



“Remote Control” was a popular TV show that aired on MTV in the late ‘80s. At the convention Home Game Entertainment will focus the entire game around ‘80s trivia with prizes for first, second and third place that will be held on Sunday, September 29.

How the West Coast Represented - and flipped the 80s Rap Game!



Representing West Coast 80s rap, we have pioneering hip hop legends Rodney O ("This Is For The Homies"), Sir Jinx (Rapper and Producer, including Ice Cube's AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted album), E-Love (LL Cool J's right hand man) and the Godfather Of Spanglish Hip Hop himself, Mellow Man Ace ("Mentirosa"). Pop-Culture expert and actor, Lizza Monet Morales will be moderating a deep dive conversation about how each of these trailblazers changed the game and as a result, paved the way for many musical acts and genres of today.

EEK, It’s the Sleestaks - and a totally Awesome ‘Land of the Lost’ Cast Reunion

Philip Paley (Chaka), Wesley Eure (Will), and Kathy Coleman (Holly) join us for a behind-the-scenes look at one of the campiest TV shows that most ‘80s kids loved from rerun heaven and that they could never get enough of.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

To purchase a Saturday, Sunday or weekend pass, visit the show’s website at www.NostalgiaCon80s.com . To sponsor or exhibit at the event, email sponsorships@nostalgiacon.org . The sponsorship and exhibit deadline is September 19.

