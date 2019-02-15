Celebrity Travel Mishaps: Even Music and Movie Stars Can Benefit from Travel Insurance

NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Scrolling through the Instagram feeds of famous celebrities might lead to the belief that stars never experience the same travel mishaps that ordinary travelers do. According to TravelInsurance.com, we have more in common with famous jet-setters than we realize, in that celebrities face the same travel troubles that can derail anyone's vacation.



Over the years, unavoidable travel disruptions have affected some of the world's most famous individuals, all of whom could have benefited from a travel insurance plan.



"While celebrities add prestige to an industry where glamour has declined over time, no amount of designer luggage or first-class tickets can prevent common travel woes," said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "No matter how much you spend on travel, a travel insurance plan can protect your investment and is generally affordable, whether insuring yourself or an entourage of 10."



Flight Delays



Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's international flight was forced to turn around and head home after four hours in the air, not even halfway to their destination. Bella Thorne's plane ran into a fence. Luke Evans got delayed by snow and was stuck in the airport for six hours.



Flight delays can lead to missed connections, missed pre-paid activities, and added costs while travelers await departure. A travel insurance plan, however, can kick in and cover any unexpected expenses incurred due to a covered delay. While some celebrities may have a personal chef in tow or a crash pad available in every city, the rest of us can benefit from having incidentals costs from food to hotel stays paid for in the event of a delay.



Lost Luggage



Celebrities like Liev Schreiber and Matt Damon have talked about their experiences with the lost baggage blues - the "Jason Bourne" star had to borrow a suit for his appearance at the World Economic Forum at Davos when his airline couldn't find his suitcase. And who can forget the unfortunate time when the official airline of the PGA accidently lost some golf clubs - before the big event?



Most travel insurance plans include baggage coverage in the event that personal belongings are lost, stolen or damaged, even for those flying with hand-me-down luggage. Coverage limits in travel insurance plans are typically higher than the coverage limits set by the airlines, however most travel insurance plans have a maximum per article limit which can range from $250 to $1,000 per item.



While this may not be enough for celebrities, who might travel with a single outfit worth that amount, most plans offer an optional upgrade to provide additional coverage for the types of items more likely to be packed by those without a verified Twitter account.



Medical Care



Demi Lovato hurt her ankle in Bali. Nina Dobrev spent one of her holidays in the hospital. And George Clooney crashed his scooter in Italy.



While it's true that the chances of being injured when filming a movie around Lake Como are low for most, it isn't hard to imagine getting sick or injured during an upcoming vacation. Travel health insurance provides coverage for unexpected illness or injury while away from home. While it may be more likely to contract the flu than fall off a performance stage, ensuring proper care while traveling that doesn't break the bank is just as important.



"While some trips are run-of-the-mill weekend getaways, others - like milestone family vacations - require years of saving and planning," continued Sandberg. "Traveling for most people is very different from the glitz and glamour portrayed on the Instagram feeds of our favorite celebrities.



"Things can go wrong, flights can be delayed, luggage can get lost, family members can get sick. Protecting a trip investment if something happens is simply a smart idea. Not only can a travel insurance plan offer financial peace of mind, it can also have your back during medical emergencies."



For more information on travel insurance and travel tips, visit: https://www.TravelInsurance.com.

