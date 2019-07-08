Celer Network : Launches Eridanus, the World's First Generalized State Channel Network

Game Developers Monetize Games on Layer-2 Without Direct Blockchain Experience

Celer Network, the leading blockchain layer-2 scaling platform, today announced the release of its alpha-mainnet, Eridanus, the world’s first generalized state channel network. Eridanus opens up an entirely new dimension of blockchain layer-2 scalability with real-time and zero-fee interaction, instant micro payments, and low-latency interoperability for dApps. To wit, Eridanus bolsters CelerX, a layer-2 mobile gaming application, and supplies developers’ tools to quickly deploy fun and useful applications. The CelerX software development kit (SDK) aims to further reduce the friction for developers new to blockchain coding and is the first step in the company's goal of broader mainstream adoption.

Eridanus offers the most advanced generalized state channel network infrastructure with a long list of features, which can be found here. In summary, the mainnet offers smart contract programmability on layer-2 blockchain technology, provides 100 percent free transaction, accelerates smart contract interaction latency by 10,000 times industry standards, provides a powerful abstraction of “conditional payment,” and heavily optimizes on-chain state channel costs to the lowest level.

Consequently, CelerX games that run on Eridanus are fast, with millisecond latency, as if no blockchain exists. The platform demonstrates a first-of-its-kind user-friendly game environment in which users could play fun, real-time interactive skill-based games and earn cryptocurrency. Backed by the most advanced off-chain operating network, CelerX games allow players to buy crypto directly to the layer-2 CelerX wallet and use them.

With the launch of Eridanus, Celer is opening their platform to help game developers quickly monetize their games with as few as two lines of code. The gaming SDK is not just targeting blockchain developers and there is no previous blockchain experience required. Game developers can quickly port existing HTML5 games today or use the SDK kit to quickly build new and fun games with blockchain functionality.

“Gaming is low-hanging fruit for blockchain and is the fastest way to test the capabilities of a platform,” said Dr. Mo Dong, Cofounder of Celer. “If we can show game developers the manifest benefit of blockchain, make it easy for them to participate, and scale to manage their transaction needs, our success will quickly translate into other industries.”

eSports Gaming is just the first step for Celer Network. These features are easily demonstrable in gaming applications but can also be applied broadly for other services.

Celer eSport Gaming SDK will kick off the project’s innovative approach to market. In the next few weeks, Celer will publish developer video tutorials for CelerX eSport Gaming SDK, detail release notes of the alpha mainnet, outline specifications of state channel smart contract and off-chain communication protocols, launch a bug bounty program, and release its security audit report.

New fun Apps are being developed and added by our community every day. Those who’d wish to download the CelerX gaming and wallet app can do so at: https://celerx.app/.

Developers who’d like to build interactive crypto-prize eSport games using Celer’s technology can do so through the Celer Game Developer Portal.

About Celer Network:

Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy, and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contracts. It allows anyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics. For more information, visit: https://www.celer.network/, and join the official Celer Network community on Telegram: http://t.me/celernetwork.

