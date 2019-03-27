Celerion : Recognized as a Leading Contract Research Organization for the 4th Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, biopharmaceutical industry executives have selected Celerion as an industry leader in multiple categories of Life Science Leader’s annual CRO Leadership Awards.

Celerion was recognized as a leader within the Small Pharmaceutical company group as well as a leader in the Overall group (Combined Big and Small Pharma). Celerion has won a 2019 CRO Leadership Award in the following categories:

Capabilities

Compatibility

Expertise

Quality

Reliability

“We truly appreciate that our clients have chosen to recognize Celerion for our consistent commitment to solving the challenges and complexities of their clinical development programs. We realize that they have many choices, and are pleased that we have the opportunity to work with them in the development of treatments to improve the lives of patients and their families around the world,” said Susan Thornton, President and CEO.

Now in its 7th year, Life Science Leader and Industry Standard Research (ISR) teamed up for the CRO Leadership Awards to provide readers with accurate and reliable customer feedback to assist them in choosing a reputable partner for their clinical research needs. The survey queried the direct client experience for over 60 contract research organizations across 20+ different performance metrics spanning technical expertise to client service.

Survey participants were recruited from Pharma and Biopharma companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract research organizations. Respondents only evaluate companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. This level of qualification ensures that survey responses are based on actual involvement with CROs and clear experiential data. Complete results will be published in the May edition of Life Science Leader magazine.

About Celerion

Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research services, offers a unique combination of medical expertise, clinical operations experience and scientific excellence that gives our clients the confidence to make fast, accurate decisions about their drug development path. Our services include comprehensive clinical development services from Phase I-III, including patient dose response studies, cardiovascular safety and product labeling studies. In addition, Celerion offers statistics, data management and biostatistics, and bioanalytical services. Our founding mission is to help our clients get their drugs to market quickly, so that they touch the lives of our family, friends and people in need around the world. For more information please visit www.celerion.com.

