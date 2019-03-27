Celerion : Recognized as a Leading Contract Research Organization for the 4th Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, biopharmaceutical industry executives
have selected Celerion
as an industry leader in multiple categories of Life Science Leader’s annual
CRO Leadership Awards.
Celerion was recognized as a leader within the Small Pharmaceutical
company group as well as a leader in the Overall group (Combined Big and
Small Pharma). Celerion has won a 2019 CRO Leadership Award in the
following categories:
-
Capabilities
-
Compatibility
-
Expertise
-
Quality
-
Reliability
“We truly appreciate that our clients have chosen to recognize
Celerion for our consistent commitment to solving the challenges and
complexities of their clinical development programs. We realize that
they have many choices, and are pleased that we have the opportunity to
work with them in the development of treatments to improve the lives of
patients and their families around the world,” said Susan
Thornton, President and CEO.
Now in its 7th year, Life Science Leader and Industry Standard
Research (ISR) teamed up for the CRO Leadership Awards to provide
readers with accurate and reliable customer feedback to assist them in
choosing a reputable partner for their clinical research needs. The
survey queried the direct client experience for over 60 contract
research organizations across 20+ different performance metrics spanning
technical expertise to client service.
Survey participants were recruited from Pharma and Biopharma companies
of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to
working with contract research organizations. Respondents only evaluate
companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within
the past 18 months. This level of qualification ensures that survey
responses are based on actual involvement with CROs and clear
experiential data. Complete results will be published in the May edition
of Life Science Leader magazine.
About Celerion
Celerion,
a global leader in early clinical research services, offers a unique
combination of medical expertise, clinical operations experience and
scientific excellence that gives our clients the confidence to make
fast, accurate decisions about their drug development path. Our services
include comprehensive clinical development services from Phase I-III,
including patient dose response studies, cardiovascular safety and
product labeling studies. In addition, Celerion offers statistics, data
management and biostatistics, and bioanalytical services. Our founding
mission is to help our clients get their drugs to market quickly, so
that they touch the lives of our family, friends and people in need
around the world. For more information please visit www.celerion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005084/en/