Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Celgene to sell psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion to Amgen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 07:55am EDT
File photo of an Amgen sign at the company's office in South San Francisco

(Reuters) - Celgene Corp will sell its psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash to Amgen Inc, taking Celgene a step closer to a $74-billion takeover by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers said on Monday it expects the deal to close by 2019 end. The company in June offered to sell Otezla to allay concerns raised by U.S. antitrust regulators, with an analyst valuing a deal for the drug at about $9 billion at the time.

The psoriasis drug brought in sales of $1.61 billion last year. Amgen said it expected Otezla sales to grow at least in the low double digits over the next five years.

The deal for Otezla and certain related assets and liabilities is valued at $11.2 billion, net of the present value of $2.2 billion in future cash tax benefits.

Bristol-Myers Squibb said it was increasing a previously planned $5 billion accelerated share buyback to $7 billion.

Its shares rose 5.2% and those of Celgene gained 3.7% in trading before the opening bell, while Amgen fell about 1%.

(The story corrects to say "low double digits", not "low single digits", in paragraph 3)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aU.S. futures recover after Trump eases stance on China trade
RE
07:55aCelgene to sell psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion to Amgen
RE
07:43aMaroc Telecom signs $1 billion investment deal with Moroccan government
RE
07:38aChina aims to modernise industrial chains - top economic meeting
RE
07:36aYuan slides to 11-year low as trade war rattles investor confidence
RE
07:35aWhite Pine Ranked #1 East Idaho Charter School by SDE
SE
07:32aChina's tariffs on U.S. commodities and energy
RE
07:29aCuadrilla reports another tremor near fracking site in north England
RE
07:20aGlobal stocks edge higher as Trump acts to ease China trade tensions
RE
07:19aTrump says China talks coming, Beijing calls for trade war resolution
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5Oil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group