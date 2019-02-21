Cell & Gene Immunotherapy Biotech, Vycellix, to Establish Headquarters in Tampa

Vycellix™, Inc. today announced that the Company, founded by leading
medical researchers at Sweden’s world renowned Karolinska Institutet,
will establish its U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Florida. The Vycellix
team, initially comprising of its senior executive & administrative
staff, is scheduled to occupy their new space adjacent to the Moffit
Cancer Center in April.
“We are excited Vycellix is relocating to Tampa and believe there are
collective synergies to collaborate and jointly strive to accelerate the
development of next-generation, cell-based immunotherapies for cancer,”
stated James Mulé, Ph.D., Associate Center Director for Translational
Science at Moffitt Cancer Center. “Vycellix’s platform technologies hold
the potential to enhance many of the current immuno-oncology therapies
being developed at Moffitt, including TIL (tumor infiltrating
lymphocytes), TCR (T cell receptor), and CAR-T (chimeric antigen
receptor T cell) therapies.”
Vycellix’s scientific discoveries coupled with a portfolio of small
molecule & RNA modulators address current limitations for cell & gene
therapies, including the need to accelerate speed of production, lower
costs, ensure end-cell viability and persistence, and improve patient
outcomes. The Company’s innovative solutions offer the potential to
significantly optimize processes for: cell reprogramming; enhancing cell
potency; and improving cell expansion.
Additionally, the Company is leveraging its assets to develop an
early-stage pipeline of multifaceted, next generation natural killer
(NK) cell therapies targeting hematological malignancies and solid
tumors, including its RONK™ (Retargeted Optimized NK cell)
therapy.
“The Tampa market continues to grow as a hub for life science and
biotech companies, largely due to Moffitt Cancer Center’s role as a
preeminent worldwide leader in cancer research and treatment, as well as
due to the strong partnerships among the Tampa Hillsborough Economic
Development Corporation, USF, and other regional research leaders that
work together to attract innovative companies such as Iovance,
Morphogenesis and now Vycellix,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “It’s
exciting to see an industry cluster form around the treatment of
cancers, and we welcome Vycellix to the area.”
According to Vycellix’s CEO, Evren Alici, M.D., Ph.D., “The field of
cancer immunotherapy is currently dominated by checkpoint therapies and
CAR-T, which are, in select cases, highly effective. However, Vycellix’s
mission is to fundamentally resolve many of the issues that limit the
broad, global adoption of such therapies. We believe our ability to
impact these challenges will be accelerated by collaborating with global
immuno-oncology research leaders including those in the Tampa region.”
Dr. Alici’s research constellation at Karolinska Institutet is
pioneering next-generation gene and cell therapies.
In other news, Vycellix announced its President, Douglas W. Calder, will
present on the “Cell Therapy Manufacturing” Panel at Moffitt’s Business
of Biotech Conference to be held at Moffitt’s Vincent A. Stabile
Research Building on Feb 22nd. This panel will discuss the
challenges and innovations making revolutionary immunotherapies more
affordable, accessible and broadly efficacious across a variety of
About Vycellix™, Inc.:
Vycellix, Inc., is a closely-held immunotherapy-focused, discovery
company with the mission to fundamentally impact the challenges that
currently prevail in the area of cell & gene based-therapies. The
Company is engaged in the development of proprietary approaches for
cell-based immunotherapeutic products and to improve patient outcomes.
The Company is leveraging its assets to develop an early-stage pipeline
of multifaceted, next-generation NK cell therapies targeting
hematological malignancies and solid tumors, including its RONK™ (Retargeted
Optimized NK cell) therapy.
The Company’s products were all discovered by scientists at the world
renowned Karolinska Institutet (KI) in Stockholm, Sweden. KI is globally
recognized for its Nobel Assembly, which awards the Nobel Prize in
Physiology or Medicine.
