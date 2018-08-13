Log in
Cell Isolation Market by Product, by Cell Type, by Technique, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Report 2013 - 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 06:29pm CEST

The "Cell Isolation Market by Product, by Cell Type, by Technique, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global cell isolation market size is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2023

The market is mainly driven by rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing government funding for cell-based research, and growing research on personalized medicine.

Insights on market segments

Based on product, the cell isolation market is categorized into consumables and instruments. Consumables generated revenue of more than $2.5 billion, accounting for 61.4% share, in the market in 2017, owing to the increased demand for consumables, such as reagents, kits, media, and sera, for cell isolation techniques.

The cell isolation market is also categorized into human cells and animal cells. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness higher growth in human cell isolation, with a CAGR of 19.9%. Advancements in stem cell technologies for the treatment of various diseases are expected to drive the cell isolation market growth for this category.

Based on technique, the market is categorized into centrifugation, surface marker, and filtration. Centrifugation technique is expected to continue generating the largest revenue in the cell isolation market in the coming years. The technique contributed 42.2% share to the market in 2017. This can be mainly attributed to the lower cost of the centrifugation technique as compared to other techniques.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

  • Terumo Corporation
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • General Electric Company
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschrnkt) & Co. KG
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
  • Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fc474b/cell_isolation?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
