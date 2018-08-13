Cell Isolation Market by Product, by Cell Type, by Technique, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Market Report 2013 - 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cell
Isolation Market by Product, by Cell Type, by Technique, by Application,
by End User, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development,
Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global cell isolation market size is expected to reach $12.6 billion by
2023
The market is mainly driven by rising demand for biopharmaceuticals,
increasing government funding for cell-based research, and growing
research on personalized medicine.
Insights on market segments
Based on product, the cell isolation market is categorized into
consumables and instruments. Consumables generated revenue of more than
$2.5 billion, accounting for 61.4% share, in the market in 2017, owing
to the increased demand for consumables, such as reagents, kits, media,
and sera, for cell isolation techniques.
The cell isolation market is also categorized into human cells and
animal cells. During the forecast period, the market is expected to
witness higher growth in human cell isolation, with a CAGR of 19.9%.
Advancements in stem cell technologies for the treatment of various
diseases are expected to drive the cell isolation market growth for this
category.
Based on technique, the market is categorized into centrifugation,
surface marker, and filtration. Centrifugation technique is expected to
continue generating the largest revenue in the cell isolation market in
the coming years. The technique contributed 42.2% share to the market in
2017. This can be mainly attributed to the lower cost of the
centrifugation technique as compared to other techniques.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
-
Terumo Corporation
-
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-
General Electric Company
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
-
pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschrnkt) & Co. KG
-
Danaher Corporation
-
Merck KGaA
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
-
STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
-
Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fc474b/cell_isolation?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005464/en/