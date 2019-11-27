Cell Phone Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best AT&T, Boost Mobile, Sprint & Verizon Wireless Deals Shared by Spending Lab

Looking for the best Black Friday 2019 deals on mobile phones? Money saving experts at Spending Lab have identified the top Black Friday Apple and Android flagship smartphone deals for 2019. Find them listed below.
Best Cell Phone deals:
-
Save up to 83% on Apple iPhone 11, XR & 8, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10 & Note9, Google Pixel 4 & more flagship smartphones - check live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones at Sprint.com
-
Save up to 74% on a wide range of smartphones including Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel smartphones - click the link to check the latest deals at Verizon Wireless
-
Save up to 35% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei & Motorola smartphones at Amazon - instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget friendly cell phones
-
Save up to 60% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, LG & Motorola smartphones at Boost Mobile - including deals on highly-rated 2019 models
-
Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more Android smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on flagships like the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note10 & Google Pixel 4
Samsung and Apple continue to lead cell phone manufacturers as the top-selling smartphone brands of 2019. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and the iPhone 11 along with their respective variants got high sales this year. Unlocked OnePlus or Huawei phones also go a long way as the user can choose the call and text service provider that covers the surrounding area.
What savings can shoppers expect on products on Black Friday? Black Friday offers are much-awaited deals providing savings on a wide range of product categories. In 2016, Walmart marked their products with an average discount of 36.6% over the shopping holiday, with electronics and accessories offered at an even higher average discount of 39.3% (Profitero).
As more shoppers shift towards making online purchases during Black Friday, top retailers have started to offer their best deals on their websites. Last year, a study by Deloitte reported that half of all surveyed shoppers favored online shopping over retail outlets (with only 36% answering otherwise).
