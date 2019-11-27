Log in
Cell Phone Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best AT&T, Boost Mobile, Sprint & Verizon Wireless Deals Shared by Spending Lab

11/27/2019 | 10:01pm EST

Black Friday cell phone deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Huawei and LG smartphones

Looking for the best Black Friday 2019 deals on mobile phones? Money saving experts at Spending Lab have identified the top Black Friday Apple and Android flagship smartphone deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best Cell Phone deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung and Apple continue to lead cell phone manufacturers as the top-selling smartphone brands of 2019. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and the iPhone 11 along with their respective variants got high sales this year. Unlocked OnePlus or Huawei phones also go a long way as the user can choose the call and text service provider that covers the surrounding area.

What savings can shoppers expect on products on Black Friday? Black Friday offers are much-awaited deals providing savings on a wide range of product categories. In 2016, Walmart marked their products with an average discount of 36.6% over the shopping holiday, with electronics and accessories offered at an even higher average discount of 39.3% (Profitero).

As more shoppers shift towards making online purchases during Black Friday, top retailers have started to offer their best deals on their websites. Last year, a study by Deloitte reported that half of all surveyed shoppers favored online shopping over retail outlets (with only 36% answering otherwise).

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
