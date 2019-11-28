Cell Phone Deals for Black Friday (2019)

Here’s a comparison of the best cell phone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, rounded up by Deal Tomato. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on the latest smartphones by clicking the links below.
Best cell phone deals:
-
Get $400 off Apple iPhone 11 at Verizon - ends today. With select trade in. Switch with Unlimited & get $400 more.
-
Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models
-
Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
-
Save up to $100 on no contract Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max smartphones - at Boost Mobile
-
Get up to $400 off Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL - at Verizon
-
Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
-
Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
-
Save over 50% on select LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
-
Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
-
Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - check the latest discounts on flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers at Sprint
A cell phone can be purchased directly from the retail stores of companies like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, LG, and more. Another option to get the latest smartphones is through flexible call, text, and data plans from notable wireless mobile service providers like Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. For those who do not want to cell phones that are locked to one carrier, unlocked phones are available so one can put any sim card that the consumer wants to use.
Cell phones have evolved from the time it was invented by Martin Cooper and John Mitchell in 1973 inside the vicinity of Motorola facilities. Today, smartphones are sleeker and more powerful than the first mobile phones of the 70s. Unlocked and locked versions of cell phones are available for mobile users from trusted network providers and retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.
