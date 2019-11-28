Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cell Phone Deals for Black Friday (2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 08:41pm EST

Here’s a comparison of the best cell phone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, rounded up by Deal Tomato. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on the latest smartphones by clicking the links below.

Best cell phone deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A cell phone can be purchased directly from the retail stores of companies like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, LG, and more. Another option to get the latest smartphones is through flexible call, text, and data plans from notable wireless mobile service providers like Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. For those who do not want to cell phones that are locked to one carrier, unlocked phones are available so one can put any sim card that the consumer wants to use.

Cell phones have evolved from the time it was invented by Martin Cooper and John Mitchell in 1973 inside the vicinity of Motorola facilities. Today, smartphones are sleeker and more powerful than the first mobile phones of the 70s. Unlocked and locked versions of cell phones are available for mobile users from trusted network providers and retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pGenting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q
DJ
09:25pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Wins Media Innovation Award for John Frieda® Campaign
AQ
09:22pNRI Secure Launches Japan's First IT Security Assessment Service for Container Orchestration
BU
09:21pThe Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Straight Talk Cell Phone Deals (2019) Rated by Retail Fuse
BU
09:16pDYNACERT : Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder
AQ
09:16pdynaCERT Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder
GL
09:15pOil steady amid muted Thanksgiving trade and ahead of OPEC+ meet
RE
09:10pNew Zealand Energy Corp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
NE
09:09pWiFi Router Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 Deals from Netgear Orbi, ASUS, Linksys, and Eero Listed by Deal Answers
BU
09:08pINDIANA RESOURCES : Western Australia declared free of citrus canker
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
2SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
3HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED : HARBIN ELECTRIC : ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS ..
4PETRO RIO S.A. : MATERIAL FACT: Acquisition of 30% Interest in Frade
5SURROUND SOUND, SOUNDBAR, AND AV RECEIVER HOME THEATER BLACK FRIDAY 2019: Sonos, Bose, Klipsch Deals Listed..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group