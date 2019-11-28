Cell Phone Deals for Black Friday (2019)

Here’s a comparison of the best cell phone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, rounded up by Deal Tomato. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on the latest smartphones by clicking the links below.

Best cell phone deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A cell phone can be purchased directly from the retail stores of companies like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, LG, and more. Another option to get the latest smartphones is through flexible call, text, and data plans from notable wireless mobile service providers like Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. For those who do not want to cell phones that are locked to one carrier, unlocked phones are available so one can put any sim card that the consumer wants to use.

Cell phones have evolved from the time it was invented by Martin Cooper and John Mitchell in 1973 inside the vicinity of Motorola facilities. Today, smartphones are sleeker and more powerful than the first mobile phones of the 70s. Unlocked and locked versions of cell phones are available for mobile users from trusted network providers and retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005409/en/