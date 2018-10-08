CellTrak Announces Updated Mobile Apps to Help Home Care Agencies Keep Pace with BYOD, Meet EVV Requirements

Schaumburg, IL, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellTrak Technologies, provider of the industry’s leading Care Delivery Management solution used for over 1 million home care visits each week across the US, Canada, and the UK, announced today the release of new versions of mobile apps for iOS and Android. The CellTrak iOS update is scheduled to be released to the App Store this week; an update for Android was updated on Google Play on September 24.

Home care agencies rely on mobile devices to deliver excellent care efficiently. Many agencies have implemented some form of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies so caregivers can use their own smartphones instead of company-issued devices. In addition to helping an agency to efficiently deliver care in homes and in the community, a mobile strategy is essential to meet regulatory requirements like Electronic Visit Verification (EVV).

Other reasons for agency use of BYOD include improving job satisfaction—employees prefer using a phone of their choice, according to a Cisco study. BYOD also makes sense in an industry experiencing rapid change. Agencies that are growing, particularly through M&A activity, benefit from BYOD because the policy scales as caregivers are added to the team.

“An effective BYOD strategy helps agencies improve flexibility in a rapidly changing home care market,” stated Mark Battaglia, CEO of CellTrak. “For example, many agencies are opting for a GPS-based mobile strategy for EVV. A BYOD policy provides agility as an agency grows and adds caregivers to its team.”

The updates to CellTrak’s mobile apps take advantage of new device and operating system features:

CellTrak’s iOS update supports Super Retina display for use with devices such as iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

CellTrak’s app works with the latest Android battery-saving features to keep providing continuous location tracking during home care travel and visits to clients’ homes.

CellTrak provides a complete mobile Care Delivery Management solution that includes features and options that help agencies roll out and support BYOD. For example, CellTrak apps can be used outside of cell coverage; the app operates normally outside of coverage areas and syncs when the connection is reestablished. This capability is critical in rural areas. Other BYOD-friendly options include pricing by caregiver types, such as full-time, part-time, and volunteer, and a service program to provide mobile support to caregivers.

About CellTrak

People receive exceptional health care in their home or community when their care providers use CellTrak’s Mobile Health solution. Home care, hospice, and community care agencies in the US, Canada, and the UK deliver higher quality care, communicate more effectively, improve compliance, reduce costs, and increase productivity with CellTrak. Today, CellTrak’s complete, integrated software-as-a-service solution supports one million visits per week, facilitating care delivery and real-time field force management, automating data collection, and providing information for business and care optimization. It includes apps for all types of caregivers that run on the leading mobile devices; portals for efficient, coordinated care delivery by a distributed workforce; interfaces to EHRs and back office systems; and services to support adoption and optimization. For more information visit www.celltrak.com.

