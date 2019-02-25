Cellanyx : Announces Appointment of Guy Fish, MD, MBA to its Leadership Team

Cellanyx announced today that it has appointed Guy Fish, MD, MBA, as a member of its Board and as acting CEO, effective immediately. Dr. Fish joins Cellanyx after more than a 30-year career in the health care industry, most recently at the healthcare technology strategy firm, Fletcher Spaght, where he was Senior Vice President, and he also served as the Vice President of its venture arm, Fletcher Spaght Ventures. Ashok Chander, PhD, Cellanyx’s co-founder, technology inventor and former CEO, will become Chief Technology Officer.

“Guy brings an enormous breadth of experience in clinical practice as well as healthcare strategy that spans new technology assessment, business development, fund raising and commercialization for emerging biotechnology companies,” said Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Chairman of the Cellanyx board of directors. “Cellanyx is at a key point in the development of its first-in-class live tumor cell phenotypic testing platform and of its lead risk stratification test for prostate cancer. Guy is the ideal candidate to spearhead the efforts to commercialize our prostate risk-stratification test and to accelerate the development of other cancer phenotypic tests.”

“Cellanyx has developed a powerful, first-in-class oncology phenotypic biomarker platform that combines two of the most exciting technologies in medical science: single cell analysis and machine learning/AI. Phenotypic analysis of live cells from biopsies has transformative potential to modernize cancer pathology from the 150-year old analysis of morphology and artifacts to clear observation of cell behaviors of aggressiveness and metastatic potential,” said Dr. Fish. “The recent publications of Cellanyx’s core technology in Nature Biomedical Engineering and clinical proof-of-concept study for the company’s prostate test in Urology, underscore the promise of its approach. I look forward to working with the team to advance this promising technology with the goal of improving clinical decision making and patient care.”

Prior to Fletcher Spaght, Dr. Fish served as Vice President of Business Development at Collagenesis Inc. Prior to that he was a medical device Equities Analyst at Sanford Bernstein, and previously was a Senior Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. Dr. Fish has served on many corporate and non-profit boards. He currently serves as a Trustee of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the Altarum Institute, and the Hydrocephalus Association. Dr. Fish received his MD from the Yale University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Case Western. He received his MBA from the Yale School of Management. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry from Harvard University.

About Cellanyx

Cellanyx is developing a first-in-class live tumor cell, phenotypic platform for precision risk stratification in cancer to help clinical treatment decision making. The company’s platform directly assesses the dynamic behavior of thousands of live tumor cells and their phenotypic biomarkers and quantifies the hallmarks of cancer and cancer aggressiveness such as cell movement and protein dynamics. Big data and machine vision learning techniques are utilized to select biomarkers that predict adverse pathology at the time of surgery. The company’s lead test, for prostate cancer, has demonstrated clinical proof of concept in a study of more than 300 tissue samples from radical prostatectomy patients. Learn more at www.cellanyx.com.

