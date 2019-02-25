Cellanyx : Announces Appointment of Guy Fish, MD, MBA to its Leadership Team

Cellanyx announced today that it has appointed Guy Fish, MD, MBA, as a
member of its Board and as acting CEO, effective immediately. Dr. Fish
joins Cellanyx after more than a 30-year career in the health care
industry, most recently at the healthcare technology strategy firm,
Fletcher Spaght, where he was Senior Vice President, and he also served
as the Vice President of its venture arm, Fletcher Spaght Ventures.
Ashok Chander, PhD, Cellanyx’s co-founder, technology inventor and
former CEO, will become Chief Technology Officer.
“Guy brings an enormous breadth of experience in clinical practice as
well as healthcare strategy that spans new technology assessment,
business development, fund raising and commercialization for emerging
biotechnology companies,” said Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Chairman of the
Cellanyx board of directors. “Cellanyx is at a key point in the
development of its first-in-class live tumor cell phenotypic testing
platform and of its lead risk stratification test for prostate cancer.
Guy is the ideal candidate to spearhead the efforts to commercialize our
prostate risk-stratification test and to accelerate the development of
other cancer phenotypic tests.”
“Cellanyx has developed a powerful, first-in-class oncology phenotypic
biomarker platform that combines two of the most exciting technologies
in medical science: single cell analysis and machine learning/AI.
Phenotypic analysis of live cells from biopsies has transformative
potential to modernize cancer pathology from the 150-year old analysis
of morphology and artifacts to clear observation of cell behaviors of
aggressiveness and metastatic potential,” said Dr. Fish. “The recent
publications of Cellanyx’s core technology in Nature Biomedical
Engineering and clinical proof-of-concept study for the company’s
prostate test in Urology, underscore the promise of its approach.
I look forward to working with the team to advance this promising
technology with the goal of improving clinical decision making and
patient care.”
Prior to Fletcher Spaght, Dr. Fish served as Vice President of Business
Development at Collagenesis Inc. Prior to that he was a medical device
Equities Analyst at Sanford Bernstein, and previously was a Senior
Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. Dr. Fish has served on many
corporate and non-profit boards. He currently serves as a Trustee of
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the Altarum Institute, and the
Hydrocephalus Association. Dr. Fish received his MD from the Yale
University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Case
Western. He received his MBA from the Yale School of Management. He also
holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry from Harvard University.
About Cellanyx
Cellanyx is developing a first-in-class live
tumor cell, phenotypic platform for precision risk stratification in
cancer to help clinical treatment decision making. The company’s
platform directly assesses the dynamic behavior of thousands of live
tumor cells and their phenotypic biomarkers and quantifies the hallmarks
of cancer and cancer aggressiveness such as cell movement and protein
dynamics. Big data and machine vision learning techniques are utilized
to select biomarkers that predict adverse pathology at the time of
surgery. The company’s lead test, for prostate cancer, has demonstrated
clinical proof of concept in a study of more than 300 tissue samples
from radical prostatectomy patients. Learn more at www.cellanyx.com.
