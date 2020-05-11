CellarStash Launching Advertising Campaign in Wine Enthusiast and Wine Spectator

CellarStash Wine MarketPlace, Inc www.cellarstash.com announced today that it is initiating an advertising campaign designed to drive consumer awareness of its innovative new direct-to-consumer wine marketing platform. The campaign, featuring the tagline Your Personal Connection from Vineyard to Glass, is targeted at consumers of boutique wines ranging in cost from $20-$150 per bottle.

“We are fishing where the fish are,” said CellarStash Marketing Director Garrett Imeson, further explaining that “the program is heavily focused on wine publications including Wine Enthusiast and Wine Spectator which are the predominant publications of our target customers.” Imeson elaborated that the campaign includes “full page ads in upcoming issues of both magazines together with a robust digital campaign designed to develop a strong subscriber base of customers for CellarStash.”

The CellarStash model is a partnership with wineries, starting mostly in California’s Napa and Sonoma valleys. CellarStash markets on behalf of wineries but does not take possession of the wines until they are sold. This means potential access to thousands of wines worth millions of dollars but with no inventory carrying cost, allowing CellarStash the flexibility to provide its customers the opportunity to get to know an almost endless number of wines and wineries. A key component of the program is the opportunity for consumers to engage wineries on a personal level. “Winemakers face all kinds of different challenges but the commonality is the passion they have for what they do,” says Imeson. “CellarStash is designed to give our customers an unfiltered perspective on that.”

While direct-to-consumer wine has gained in popularity in recent years, Imeson says that “the current challenging environment has made our role even more important. CellarStash has an opportunity to be a financial lifeline for wineries at a time when restaurants and tasting rooms are closed and the new normal has yet to be defined.”

CellarStash has opened up investments to the general public to provide capital to grow the business. SeedInvest, a leading US crowdfunding platform, is managing the offering and anyone can invest. The platform is appealing to the company because it gives CellarStash customers the opportunity to share in the upside of the company. To learn more about how to be a part of this growing company click on https://www.seedinvest.com/cellarstash/series.a.

