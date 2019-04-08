Cellcom Selects Mavenir for Virtualized Mobile Core Platform

Mavenir,
a leader in accelerating software network transformation and
transforming mobile network economics for communications service
providers (CSPs), has been selected by Cellcom, provider of nationwide
communications services throughout Michigan and Wisconsin, to deploy its
virtualized IMS mobile core and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) software
solutions, after an exhaustive search of the leading global
telecommunications infrastructure providers.
Mavenir is a leading provider of a Virtualized IMS Core suite including
VoLTE, VoWiFi, and RCS solutions based on NFV-based platform. This
virtualized technology allows operators to quickly and easily create and
manage Telco-grade services based on a wide range of commercially
available off-the-shelf hardware.
For Cellcom, an IMS core for all network access types and a common
provisioning and management system help decrease operational costs and
allow convergence of the network to deliver voice and rich multimedia
services across any network access (LTE, Wi-Fi, and eventually 5G).
Lee Thibaudeau, Cellcom’s CTO and Vice President of Engineering, said,
“We look to Mavenir to help us transition our network to enable rapid
service deployment for our customers. Mavenir’s deep expertise and
extensive knowledge of implementing and deploying IMS and supporting
services, will help us launch new product offerings on time and on
budget. We look forward to partnering with Mavenir to deploy these new
services for the benefit of our customers.”
“We are excited to help support Cellcom in transforming their network to
a software-based IMS platform,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of
Mavenir. “This will enable advanced new services for their customers and
increased revenue opportunities for Cellcom.”
Mavenir will be at CCA Mobile Carriers Show speaking on ‘Virtualized
RAN: A Forcing Factor in Mobile Economics’ and ‘Innovative Small Cell
Solutions’.
About Cellcom:
Cellcom is an innovative wireless company that provides nationwide
service for its customer base throughout Wisconsin and Michigan, with
more than 50 retail and agent locations. Cellcom is respected for its
long-standing reputation of delivering extraordinary customer care,
being a strong community partner, and for its renowned network, which is
customized to its rural markets. As a subsidiary of Nsight, Cellcom is
part of a family of companies offering complete telecommunications
services. For more information, visit: https://www.cellcom.com.
About Mavenir:
Mavenir is the industry's only 100% software, End-to End, Cloud-Native
Network Software Provider. Focused on accelerating software network
transformation and redefining network economics for Communications
Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product
portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From
5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the
way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative
and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts
in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and
Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more
than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the
world’s subscribers.
We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business
models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With
solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics,
Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost
reduction, revenue
generation and revenue
protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.
