CELLMID SHARE PURCHASE PLAN COMPLETION

SYDNEY, Monday, 3 September 2018: Cellmid Limited (ASX: CDY) advises that the Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") announced on 31 July 2018 with an offer price of $0.38 has now closed.

The Company received applications to the value of $1,025,000 for the issuing of 2,697,377 shares, which is $25,000 over the maximum $1 million originally determined by the Board. The Board has approved the oversubscription and there will be no scale back of applications.

The SPP was offered at the same price as the share placement to sophisticated and institutional investors for $9 million, also announced on 31 July 2018. The Company expects the shares under the SPP to be allotted on or around 11 September 2018, following the general meeting on 7 September 2018, where part of the private placement will be subject to approval by shareholders.

The funds raised under the SPP and the private placement will be used to drive growth in the consumer health business globally, specifically that of the flagship évolis® product range and the exclusive distribution agreement with Fillerina® in Australia and New Zealand.

"We thank all participating shareholders and new investors for their support in the capital raising as we continue to advance distribution opportunities for our portfolio of high growth anti-aging consumer health products in major global markets" said CEO of Cellmid, Maria Halasz.

Key dates*

General Meeting to approve issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares Friday, 7 September 2018 Issue of Tranche 2 Placement and SPP Shares Tuesday, 11 September 2018 Despatch of shareholding statements Wednesday, 12 September 2018

*Please note, the dates above are indicative in nature and are subject to change without notice.

Cellmid Limited (ASX: CDY)

Cellmid is an Australian life sciences company with lead programs in multiple disease indications. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Lyramid, Kinera and Advangen, develops and markets innovative novel therapies and diagnostic tests for fibrotic diseases, cancer, ischemic diseases of the heart and hair loss. Cellmid holds the largest and most comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property relating to the novel targets midkine (MK) and FGF5 globally. Intellectual property pertaining to midkine is being exploited through wholly owned subsidiaries Lyramid and Kinera. Advangen, Cellmid's consumer health business, sells its FGF5 inhibitor hair growth products in Australia, Japan, USA and China. For further information, please see www.cellmid.com.au and www.myevolis.com.au.

Advangen Limited and hair growth products

Advangen Limited is Cellmid's wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the development and sale of first in class, best in class, clinically validated anti-aging products for hair, skin and body. Advangen has a range of FGF5 inhibitor hair growth products which are sold in Australia, Japan, USA and China. Advangen has a rich portfolio of hair growth and anti-aging hair care assets which include formulations of products on market, trademarks, patents and patent applications, proprietary assays and manufacturing processes. With the Fillerina® distribution agreement Advangen has its first skincare range.

Midkine (MK)

Midkine is a growth factor that is highly expressed during embryonic development. Midkine modulates many important biological interactions such as cell growth, cell migration and cellular adherence. These functions are relevant to cancer, inflammation, autoimmunity, ischemia, nerve growth/repair and wound healing. Midkine is barely detectable in healthy adults and only occurs as a consequence of the pathogenesis of a number of different disorders. Midkine expression is often evident very early in disease onset, even before any apparent physical symptoms. Accordingly, midkine is an important early marker for diagnosing cancers and autoimmune diseases. Finally, midkine is only evident in a disease context, and targeting midkine is not expected to harm normal healthy tissues.

Investment in life sciences companies

There are a number of inherent risks associated with the research, development and commercialisation of pharmaceutical products. Investment in companies specialising in these activities carry specific risks which are different to those associated with trading and manufacturing businesses. As such, these companies should be regarded as highly speculative. Cellmid recommends that investors seek professional advice before making an investment in its shares.

