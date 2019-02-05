Log in
Cellnovo : Announces Its 2019 Financial Calendar

02/05/2019

Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) (“Cellnovo” or the “Company” – CLNV: EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first connected diabetes management platform composed of an insulin micro-pump communicating via Bluetooth® with a locked-down AndroidTM smartphone, today publishes its financial calendar for the year 2019.

Events   Date *
Combined shareholders’ meeting   February 28, 2019
2018 FY results and 2019 Q1 sales   April 17, 2019
Annual shareholders’ meeting   June 4, 2019
2019 H1 sales and results   July 24, 2019
2019 Q3 sales   October 15, 2019

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

●●●

About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)

Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system, which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo’s insulin delivery system comprises a discreet, wearable micro-pump that communicates via Bluetooth® Low Energy with a locked-down AndroidTM smartphone. This unique system allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of data in real time, the patient’s status can be seamlessly monitored by family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

For more information go to www.cellnovo.com

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C
ISIN: FR0012633360 – Ticker: CLNV


© Business Wire 2019
