Cellnovo: Drawing of a Second Tranche of Financing from Kreos Capital

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) (“Cellnovo” or the “Company” -
CLNV: EN Paris), a medical technology company that distributes the first
diabetes management platform composed of an insulin micro-pump
communicating via Bluetooth® with a locked-down AndroidTM
smartphone, is announcing today the drawing of a second tranche of
financing of €3 million, including €2 million in the form of a loan and
€1 million corresponding to Kreos’ subscription to convertible bonds of
the Company. This drawdown is part of the financing agreement entered
into with Kreos Capital in July 2018 and amended by an amendment dated
December 28, 2018.
As announced by press release on July 26, 2018, the Company signed an
agreement with Kreos for a €20 million financing (the “2018 Loan”).
This financing consisted of a €17 million loan in three tranches and an
issue by the Company of convertible bonds for a total amount of €3
million in three tranches in favour of Kreos. A first tranche of the
loan of €9 million and €1 million of convertible bonds (the “Existing
Convertible Bonds” or “OCEs”) was drawn down in July 2018 and
used in part to fully repay an initial €5 million financing concluded in
May 2017 (the "2017 Loan"). At the same time, the Company
issued 450,000 share warrants to Kreos (the “BSA 2018”) pursuant
to the terms of the 2018 Loan.
As the operational and financial conditions to which the second tranche
of the 2018 Loan payable in January 2019 was subject were not met, the
Company and Kreos entered into an amendment to the 2018 Loan (the “Amendment”)
on 28 December 2018, pursuant to which: (i) the total amount of the
second tranche has been reduced to €3 million, (ii) certain terms of the
Existing Convertible Bonds, BSA 2017 and BSA 2018 have been amended (see
table below), (iii) Kreos may request that a portion of the 2018 Loan,
up to €4 million, be converted into new convertible bonds (the “Additional
Convertible Bonds” or “OCAs” ) and (iv) the Company shall
issue additional share warrants (the “BSA 2019”) to Kreos, with
similar terms to those of the BSA 2017 and BSA 2018 as amended by the
Amendment.
In accordance with the terms of the Amendment, the second tranche of the
2018 Loan was paid to the Company on December 31, 2018, provided that
the Company:
(i) obtains the approval: (a) by its Board of Directors, by January 15,
2019 at the latest, of the planned amendment of the interest rate
applicable to the Existing Convertible Bonds and, (b) by a General
Shareholders’ Meeting, at the latest by February 28, 2019, of the
planned amendments to the exercise price of the BSA 2017 and BSA 2018,
and of the requisite delegations to its Board of Directors such that the
latter may decide, where appropriate, to proceed with the issue of the
Additional Convertible Bonds and new BSA 2019 to Kreos; and
(ii) raise additional financing in the form of capital increases or
otherwise (negotiations in progress) for an amount of €1.5 million by
January 31, 2019 at the latest, and an additional amount of
€1.5 million, by March 31, 2019 at the latest;
it being stipulated that should the aforementioned conditions not be
met, the Amendment would be rescinded, resulting in all or part of the
sums lent by Kreos in respect of the 2018 Loan possibly becoming
immediately repayable.
The Amendment does not per se entail the issue of any new shares
and does not require a prospectus for such purpose to be prepared. The
obligation to prepare, where appropriate, a prospectus will be
considered when the Company makes any issue of Additional Convertible
Bonds and new BSA 2019 to Kreos.
Information on the Company's financial position to date
At December 31, 2018, Cellnovo held €4.5 million in cash and cash
equivalents, compared with €4.9 million at September 30, 2018. That
amount includes the €3 million drawdown of the second tranche of the
Kreos financing, showing it used €3.4 million in cash (excluding the
impact of Kreos financing) in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Subject to completion of the additional financing anticipated by March
31, 2019, the Company believes that it will have sufficient funds to
cover the needs of its business activities at least until May 2019.
Given its cash burn, the Company decided to focus its efforts on
studying all means available, whether dilutive or not, to extend its
financial horizon beyond that point in time.
Table summarizing the principal terms and conditions of the first and
second tranches of the 2018 Loan arranged with Kreos and the financial
instruments issued or that may be issued to Kreos in respect of the 2017
and 2018 Loans, as altered by the Amendment
N.B. At the date of this press release, the Company had issued a total
number of 17,641,765 shares. The dilution percentages shown in the
following table have been calculated based on that total number of
shares.
For reference purposes, the Company’s shares closed at €1.74 on January
11, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Loan
|
|
OCEs – OCAs*
*OCAs not yet issued
|
|
BSA 2017
|
|
BSA 2018
|
|
BSA 2019*
*not yet issued
|
|
First tranche
(July 2018)
|
|
€9,000,000
|
|
€1,000,000
|
|
98,532 BSAs
|
|
270,000 BSAs
|
|
|
|
Summary of the key initial terms and conditions
|
|
Term: 48-54 months for each tranche
Interest rate: 10.25%
|
|
Term:
54 months.
Interest rate: 10.25%
|
|
Exercise period: at any time between
July 6, 2017 and July 6, 2027 (or the date of sale of the Company,
where earlier).
|
|
Exercise period:
at any time between the drawdown date of the corresponding tranche
and July 31, 2028 (or the date of sale of the Company, where
earlier).
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security interests:
Security interest granted in the assets of Cellnovo Limited
(patents, equipment, inventories, receivables, goodwill, bank
accounts and intellectual property rights), guarantee granted by
Cellnovo Group SA, pledge of Cellnovo Group SA’s bank accounts
opened in France, and pledge of Cellnovo Group SA’s receivables
|
|
Redemption:
in cash
or
conversion into shares (based on a price equal to €3.20 - i.e.,
VWAP over the 5 days prior to the date of the first tranche of the
2018 Loan, plus 5% - or in the event of early repayment of the
2018 Loan: VWAP over the 5 days preceding the repayment less 30%
with a minimum at €1.875)
|
|
Exercise price:
€5.58 (i.e., VWAP 90 days prior to agreement of the 2017 Loan)
(this price may be adjusted downwards should Cellnovo carry out a
capital increase at a Lower price)
|
|
Exercise price:
€3.05 (i.e., VWAP 3 days prior to the date of the first tranche of
the 2018 Loan)
|
|
|
|
Max. number of shares that may be issued following completion
of the first tranche
|
|
-
|
|
Max. number of shares:
312,500 (or 533,333 in the event of early repayment)
|
|
Max. number of shares:
98,532 (or 300,000 should Cellnovo carry out a capital increase at
a Lower price)
|
|
Max. number of shares:
270,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second tranche (December 2018)
|
|
€2,000,000*
*€4,000,000 reduced to €2,000,000
|
|
€1,000,000
|
|
-
|
|
90,000 BSAs
|
|
Number to be defined upon their future issue by dividing €600,000 by
the Price of a New 2019 Funding Round, or, in the absence of such a
funding round, by the Price at Dec. 31, 2018 (i.e., €1.306)
In the event of the sale of the Company prior to the issue of the
BSA 2019, the Company shall make a payment to Kreos equal to the
amount that Kreos would have received had it exercised the BSA
2019 prior to said sale and then sold the shares it received
|
|
Terms and conditions altered by the Amendment
|
|
Term: Unchanged
Interest rate: 12%
Security interests:
Unchanged
|
|
Term: Unchanged
Interest rate: 12%
|
|
Exercise period:
Unchanged
|
|
Exercise period:
Unchanged
|
|
Exercise period:
To be defined upon the issue of the BSA 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redemption: Unchanged
|
|
Exercise price:
Subscription price for one of the Company’s shares (including the
issue premium) agreed in connection with a forthcoming capital
increase to be completed by May 31, 2019 (the “Price of a New
2019 Funding Round”), or (ii) in the absence of any such
capital increase going ahead or in the event of a sale of the
Company prior to this capital increase, €1.306 (i.e., the closing
price of the Cellnovo shares on December 31, 2018) (the “Price
at December 31, 2018”).
|
|
At Kreos’ request, the future conversion of part of the principal
amount of the 2018 Loan into OCAs
|
|
€(4,000,000)
|
|
€4,000,000
The OCAs would have the same terms as the OCEs except for their
conversion, which would take place at the Price at December 31,
2018, i.e. €1.306.
Max. number of shares: 3,062,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of additional shares that may be issued
completion of the second tranche
|
|
-
|
|
Max. number of shares:
OCEs: 312,500 (or 533,333 in the event of early repayment)
OCAs: 3,062,787
|
|
-
|
|
Max. number of shares:
90,000
|
|
Max. number of shares:
346,021 (assuming the Price of a New Funding Round is equal to the
closing price on January 11, 2019), or 600,000 (assuming the Price
of a New Funding Round is equal to the shares’ par value, i.e.,
€1.00)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final position after drawdown of the first and second tranches
|
|
€11,000,000 (or €7,000,000 in the event of conversion into OCAs)
|
|
€3,000,000 (or €7,000,000 in the event of conversion into OCAs)
Max. number of shares:
OCEs: 625,000 (or 1,066,666 in the event of early repayment)
OCAs: 3,062,787
|
|
Max. number of shares:
98,532 (or 300,000 should Cellnovo carry out a capital increase at
a Lower price)
|
|
Max. number of shares: 360,000
|
|
Max. number of shares: 346,021 (assuming the Price of a New
Funding Round is equal to the closing price on January 11, 2019), or
600,000 (assuming the Price of a New Funding Round is equal to the
shares’ par value, i.e., €1.00)
|
|
Maximum total dilution
|
|
-
|
|
OCEs: 3.4% (or 5.7% in the event of early repayment)
OCAs: 14.8%
|
|
0.6% (or 1.7% should Cellnovo carry out a capital
increase at a Lower price)
|
|
2.0%
|
|
1.9% (or 3.3% assuming the Price of a New Funding
Round equal to the shares’ par value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)
Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company
supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes.
Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system,
which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people
with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo’s insulin delivery system comprises a
discreet, wearable micro-pump that communicates via Bluetooth®
with a locked-down Android TM smartphone. This unique system
allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring
freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of
data in real time, the patient’s status can be seamlessly monitored by
family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently
participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with
TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop
insulin delivery systems.
|
Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C
ISIN: FR0012633360 – Ticker: CLNV)
|
