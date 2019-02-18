Cellnovo Expands Its Base of Potential Users

Regulatory News:
Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) (“Cellnovo” or the “Company” CLNV:EN Paris),
a medical technology company marketing the first connected diabetes
management platform composed of an insulin micro-pump communicating via
Bluetooth® with a locked-down Android™ smartphone, today
announces that its insulin cartridges are now refillable. This will
enable people with insulin needs exceeding the current cartridge
capacity to use the Cellnovo System, including some people with type 2
diabetes.
Until now, patients using the Cellnovo System with daily insulin dose
requirements over 50 units were obliged to use more than one cartridge
every 3 days. This was leading to higher utilization costs and
potentially limiting the adoption of the system by patients with higher
insulin needs. They will now be able to refill the cartridge within
three days of use and benefit from the quality of life offered by a
miniaturized system, without any additional costs.
Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented: “Enabling
patients to refill their insulin cartridges allows us to offer the
Cellnovo System to 100% of people with type 1 diabetes, and to some of
people with type 2 diabetes. All current Cellnovo System users will have
immediate access to these cartridges. This will contribute to the
continuing commercial growth of the Company.”
About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)
Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company
supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes.
Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system,
which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people
with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo’s insulin delivery system comprises a
discreet, wearable micro-pump that communicates via Bluetooth®
Low Energy with a locked-down Android™ smartphone. This unique system
allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring
freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of
data in real time, the patient’s status can be seamlessly monitored by
family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently
participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with
TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop
insulin delivery systems.
For more information go to www.cellnovo.com.
Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C
ISIN: FR0012633360 –
Ticker: CLNV)
