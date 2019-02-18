Log in
Cellnovo Expands Its Base of Potential Users

02/18/2019 | 01:01am EST

Cellnovo’s insulin cartridges are now refillable

People with diabetes with higher insulin requirements, including some with type 2 diabetes, will now be able to use the Cellnovo System

Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) (“Cellnovo” or the “Company” CLNV:EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first connected diabetes management platform composed of an insulin micro-pump communicating via Bluetooth® with a locked-down Android™ smartphone, today announces that its insulin cartridges are now refillable. This will enable people with insulin needs exceeding the current cartridge capacity to use the Cellnovo System, including some people with type 2 diabetes.

Until now, patients using the Cellnovo System with daily insulin dose requirements over 50 units were obliged to use more than one cartridge every 3 days. This was leading to higher utilization costs and potentially limiting the adoption of the system by patients with higher insulin needs. They will now be able to refill the cartridge within three days of use and benefit from the quality of life offered by a miniaturized system, without any additional costs.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented:Enabling patients to refill their insulin cartridges allows us to offer the Cellnovo System to 100% of people with type 1 diabetes, and to some of people with type 2 diabetes. All current Cellnovo System users will have immediate access to these cartridges. This will contribute to the continuing commercial growth of the Company.

About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)

Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system, which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo’s insulin delivery system comprises a discreet, wearable micro-pump that communicates via Bluetooth® Low Energy with a locked-down Android™ smartphone. This unique system allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of data in real time, the patient’s status can be seamlessly monitored by family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

For more information go to www.cellnovo.com.

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C
ISIN: FR0012633360 – Ticker: CLNV)


© Business Wire 2019
