Cellnovo Issues an Update on Its Commercial Activity and Financial Situation

Regulatory News:
Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) (“Cellnovo” or the “Company” –
CLNV: EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first
connected diabetes management platform composed of an insulin micro-pump
communicating via Bluetooth® with a locked-down Android™
smartphone, today provides an update on its commercial activity and
financial situation.
The Company expects its revenues in the first quarter of 2019 and in the
following quarters to fall short of the anticipated growth trend
following the acceleration in sales observed in the second half of 2018
and announced in the Company’s press release dated 15 January 2019.
This forecast comes despite the warm welcome given to the new Gen3
version of the connected system by patients suffering from Type 1
diabetes and an enhanced user experience which provides patients and
caregivers with real added value, unrivaled on the market. However, the
still limited robustness of the Gen3 System, inherent to any innovative
solution, has led to a higher than expected service cost for
distribution partners, which hinders immediate large-scale deployment of
the new solution. The Company is making every effort to achieve a
service cost in line with its partners’ expectations, but the time
required to finalize the development of the new solution implies that it
will not be possible to roll it out on a large scale before the end of
the year.
This lack of growth will impact the Company’s operating results in 2019,
as well as its cash position and its ability to meet the commitments
made to Kreos Capital in connection with the financing granted by the
latter in 2018, including the commitment to raise an additional
financing of €1.5 million by 31 March 2019 at the latest, it being
specified that if these commitments are not met, Kreos may require early
repayment of all or part of the sums lent.
As a result, the Company considers that there are significant
uncertainties affecting its short and medium-term financing. In this
context, the Cellnovo group has hired a consulting firm to help it
explore all the group’s strategic and financial options and assist it in
its efforts with strategic partners and investors in order to restore
its financial situation.
The Company will communicate as soon as possible on the progress of
these initiatives.
About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)
Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company
supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes.
Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system,
which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people
with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo’s insulin delivery system comprises a
discreet, wearable micro-pump that communicates via Bluetooth®
Low Energy with a locked-down Android™ smartphone. This unique system
allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring
freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of
data in real time, the patient’s status can be seamlessly monitored by
family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently
participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with
TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop
insulin delivery systems.
For more information go to www.cellnovo.com
Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C
ISIN: FR0012633360 –
Ticker: CLNV)
Cellnovo - Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although
the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable
assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous
risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated. For review of risks and uncertainties
which could cause Cellnovo's actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the
forward-looking statements, please refer to the Presentation of the Main
Risks and Uncertainties (“Description des principaux risques et
incertitudes") set forth in Exhibit 1 of the 2017 Annual Financial
Report (“Rapport Financier Annuel”) and Risks and Uncertainties
(« Risques et incertitudes ») section #2.8 of the 2018
Half-yearly Financial Report (“Rapport Financier Semerstriel”) of
the Company published on the website of Cellnovo Group (www.cellnovo.com),
respectively, on April 30, 2018 and November 26, 2018.
This press release and the information contained herein do not
constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or
subscribe to shares in Cellnovo Group in any country.
