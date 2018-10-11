Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cellnovo : Reports 2018 Q3 Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

First quarterly sales results following start of full-scale production and launch of new smartphone-based Gen3 System

Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group (“Cellnovo” or the “Company” CLNV:EN Paris) (Paris:CLNV), a medical technology company marketing the first connected diabetes management platform based on a locked-down AndroidTM smartphone communicating via Bluetooth® with a small, discreet micro-pump, today publishes its sales for the first nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

    Jan. – Sept. - 9 months   Quarterly - 3 months
(In €) 2018   2017 Q3 2018   Q3 2017
Sales 1,519,291   689,533 665,094   218,408

During the third quarter of the year, sales totalled €665,094 compared with €218,408 for the third quarter of 2017. Over the first nine months of 2018, Cellnovo generated sales of €1,519,291 compared with €689,533, over the same period in 2017. Cellnovo sold 172 new systems in Q3 2018 compared to 38 in Q3 2017, bringing the total number of systems sold since launch to 1159.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented: “Two pivotal events this summer are advancing our commercial activities: The initiation of full-scale production of insulin cartridges in June, and the roll-out of our new Gen 3 System in September. This latest version of the Cellnovo System is based on a Bluetooth-enabled locked-down Android smartphone and its enhanced performance and improved user experience have been very well received by the type 1 diabetes community. We are confident that our Gen 3 System brings real value to patients and healthcare providers in a market experiencing rapid growth, and will enable us to drive strong sales performance.”

As of September 30, 2018, Cellnovo had a net cash position of €4.9 million. A €20 million financing agreement was signed with Kreos Capital in July 2018. A first €10 million tranche has been drawn down and used to repay a previous €5 million loan from Kreos.

●●●

About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)

Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system, which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo’s insulin delivery system comprises a locked-down Android TM smartphone that communicates via Bluetooth® with a discreet, wearable micro-pump. This unique system allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of data in real time, the patient’s status can be seamlessly monitored by family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

For more information go to www.cellnovo.com

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C

ISIN: FR0012633360 – Ticker: CLNV)


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40pCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : HSI ends down 986pts at 25,207 midday; turnover at HK$74.8bn
AQ
06:40pBMW raises stake in China joint venture to 75%
AQ
06:39pTencent tops UK firm’s ranking of China's best companies
AQ
06:38pBANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS : Satisfying or waiver of all the conditions precedent provided in the transaction agreement regarding the acquisition of the core bank business of Raiffeisen Bank Polska S.A.
PU
06:38pKERLINK : & M2M Connectivity Build on Smart-Mining Project With Distribution Agreement in Australia and New Zealand
PU
06:38pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : More Choice. More Games. Fear No More. Sportsnet Going “Over the Top” with Expanded SN NOW+ Service
PU
06:38pDELTA AIR LINES : resumes flights in Florida and southern Georgia as Michael downgrades (Article)
PU
06:38pHaitong is first market maker from China at Nasdaq
AQ
06:38pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Tropical Storm Michael Operational Update (Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018)
PU
06:38pNova Scotia increases business in China market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ
5L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.