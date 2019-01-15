Cellulose, Lignin, and Other Plant-Sourced Materials Realize a Recycling Society! Neo functional material starts January 30 (Wed.)

The Converting Technical Institute and JTB Communication Design will
hold neo
functional material over the three days from Wednesday, January
30th to Friday, February 1st, at Tokyo Big Sight.
As a comprehensive functional materials exhibition, neo functional
material brings together the latest in Japan’s cutting-edge functional
films, resins, additives, and other materials that support the world.
Against a backdrop of micro-plastic ocean pollution, cellulose, lignin,
and other plant-sourced materials have been attracting attention. In
this light, Miyagi Kasei and the National Institute of Advanced
Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) will cooperate with MITSUOKA
MOTOR and display a test vehicle equipped with parts made of Japanese
cedar components (GFRP) for the first time in Tokyo. During the event,
Soken Chemical & Engineering will also exhibit samples of its
developments into improving functionality based on starches and
polyamino acids made using amino acids from edible plants. In this case,
the existing challenges these materials present in terms of
water-resistance, heat-resistance, and durability have been improved.
Product trends in CFRP and cellulose nanofiber, two materials that are
becoming regular presences at material related exhibitions, will also be
on display in the Light-weighting materials zone and the Neo functional
paper/fiber zone.
Do not miss this opportunity to find the materials that will be
essential for the future of manufacturing.
-------------------------- [ Exhibitor Pickup ]
--------------------------
(random order)
-
Miyagi
Kasei / National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and
Technology (AIST) [Booth No. 2K-13]
Test vehicle equipped
with an engine hood made of fiber reinforced composites (modified
lignin)
We work with a wide range of composite materials that
aggressively utilize nano-materials like clay. We will exhibit a
vehicle equipped with parts made from Japanese cedar components and a
cut-away vehicle model with a wood interior.
-
Soken
Chemical & Engineering [2R-16]
Advanced
Functionalization of Natural Materials (development products)
Using
raw materials from plant-sourced starch and cellulose, as well as
amino acids from living organisms, we apply the techniques of
denaturing, cross-linking, and polymerization to advance research into
creating materials and products.
-
SEIKO
PMC / KJ Chemicals [2D-16] CNF (Cellulose NanoFibers) STARCEL®
We
have adopted CNF for some of the raw material used in the midsoles for
running shoes.
-
Hokuetsu
Corporation [2L-04 (High Performance Paper Society, Japan)]
All-cellulose CNF materials
-
Chugoku
Bureau of Economy,Trade and Industry [2G-07]
Flame
retardant Wood Plastic Composite, Cellulose Nanofiber / Polymer
composite material
-
Department
of Functionalized Natural Materials, The Institute of Scientific and
Industrial Research, Osaka University [2X-11]
Foldable
paper solar cell, Paper transistor
-
TAKAMATSU
TEISAN [2F-07] Pre-plating process for CFRP, High functional
rubber
------------------------- [ Composite Materials Seminar ]
--------------------------
February 1 (Fri.) 10:30-13:00 / Convertech Stage (East Hall 3)
“Innovative molding process of composites by new
plastic curing / polymerization technology and its practical application”
Kiyoshi
Uzawa, Director, Innovative Composite materials research & development
Center, Kanazawa Institute of Technology
“Development of composite resin reinforced with
cellulose fibers for home appliances”
Keizo Nakajima, Chief
Engineer, Home Appliances Development Center, Appliances Company,
Panasonic Corporation
*
------------------------- Exhibition Outline
--------------------------
neo functional material 2019
(Concurrent Events：Convertech JAPAN / JFlex /
3Decotech Expo /
Advanced Printing Technology Exhibition)
January 30 (Wed.)–
February 1 (Fri.) 2019 at Tokyo Big Sight
[ Organizer ] Converting
Technical Institute [ Co-organizer ] JTB Communication Design
