Cellulose, Lignin, and Other Plant-Sourced Materials Realize a Recycling Society! Neo functional material starts January 30 (Wed.)

The Converting Technical Institute and JTB Communication Design will hold neo functional material over the three days from Wednesday, January 30th to Friday, February 1st, at Tokyo Big Sight.

As a comprehensive functional materials exhibition, neo functional material brings together the latest in Japan’s cutting-edge functional films, resins, additives, and other materials that support the world. Against a backdrop of micro-plastic ocean pollution, cellulose, lignin, and other plant-sourced materials have been attracting attention. In this light, Miyagi Kasei and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) will cooperate with MITSUOKA MOTOR and display a test vehicle equipped with parts made of Japanese cedar components (GFRP) for the first time in Tokyo. During the event, Soken Chemical & Engineering will also exhibit samples of its developments into improving functionality based on starches and polyamino acids made using amino acids from edible plants. In this case, the existing challenges these materials present in terms of water-resistance, heat-resistance, and durability have been improved.

Product trends in CFRP and cellulose nanofiber, two materials that are becoming regular presences at material related exhibitions, will also be on display in the Light-weighting materials zone and the Neo functional paper/fiber zone.

Do not miss this opportunity to find the materials that will be essential for the future of manufacturing.

------------------------- [ Composite Materials Seminar ] --------------------------

February 1 (Fri.) 10:30-13:00 / Convertech Stage (East Hall 3)

“Innovative molding process of composites by new plastic curing / polymerization technology and its practical application”

Kiyoshi Uzawa, Director, Innovative Composite materials research & development Center, Kanazawa Institute of Technology

“Development of composite resin reinforced with cellulose fibers for home appliances”

Keizo Nakajima, Chief Engineer, Home Appliances Development Center, Appliances Company, Panasonic Corporation

------------------------- Exhibition Outline --------------------------

neo functional material 2019 (Concurrent Events：Convertech JAPAN / JFlex /

3Decotech Expo / Advanced Printing Technology Exhibition)

January 30 (Wed.)– February 1 (Fri.) 2019 at Tokyo Big Sight

[ Organizer ] Converting Technical Institute [ Co-organizer ] JTB Communication Design

