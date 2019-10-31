Log in
Celsius Holdings, Inc. : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, November 7, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019, before the market open. Management will then host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Holdings, Inc.)

To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following telephone numbers at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

US: 877-709-8150
International: 201-689-8354

An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at
https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/press-releases/

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its CELSIUS® brand and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS has four beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The four lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, visit CELSIUS® at www.celsius.com or Celsius Holdings, Inc., at www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 653-1854
cameron@haydenir.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-to-release-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-thursday-november-7-2019-300948863.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
