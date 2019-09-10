Log in
Celsius Network : Crosses 100 Active Institutional Accounts in First Half of 2019

09/10/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

The newly onboarded clients represent a variety of sectors including hedge and investment funds, VC firms, nonprofit organizations, brokerage firms, exchanges and more

Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading cryptocurrency platform, announces today that it has onboarded over 100 institutional clients. In order to use Celsius services, institutions must complete a rigorous KYC and AML application and evaluation process. Institutions represent the demand side of the Celsius marketplace with over 50,000 retail HODLers balancing out the supply side. The Celsius Blockchain based platform operates unlike many other traditional B2B lending marketplaces in which institutions typically represent the supply side with retail borrowers the demand side.

This announcement speaks to Celsius Network’s broader mission of becoming the Dapp that sparks the mass adoption of the Blockchain by helping to bring the next 100 million people into the crypto industry and distributing 80% of profits back to its depositor community.. In addition to the fast growth in the institutional realm, Celsius has also shown notable growth for its retail services.

● Over $2.2 billion in coin loans originated since July 2018

● Over $375 million AUM passed in customer deposits and collateral under management

● Over 160,000 lending transactions

● Over $4 million in interest payments distributed

● More earnings in BTC and ETH than anyone, returning up to 80% of its revenue to depositors

“It’s amazing to see so many institutions choosing to work with us, picking up the baton from retail investors and scale their support for cryptocurrencies as the next major asset class,” said Alex Mashinsky, CEO and founder of Celsius Network. “By bringing more pro players into crypto, we are able to keep the supply and demand in balance and provide even greater rewards and services to our depositor community of HODLers.”

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today’s consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network


© Business Wire 2019
