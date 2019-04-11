Celularity Enters Lease to Develop Advanced Cell Manufacturing and Research Facility for Commercial-Scale Placental-Derived Allogeneic Cell Therapies

Celularity, Inc. (“Celularity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell
therapeutics company developing allogeneic cellular therapies harnessed
from human placentas, today announced the Company has entered into a
long-term lease agreement to develop a 145,000 square-foot advanced cell
manufacturing and research facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Celularity will relocate its corporate headquarters to the new facility
when it opens in early 2020.
“This world-class working space will pair state-of-the-art cell
manufacturing with the inherent scalability of cell therapies derived
from the human placenta and our IMPACTTM platform-enabled
end-to-end supply chain management,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D.,
Founder, Chairman and CEO at Celularity. “A highly efficient, modular
GMP manufacturing infrastructure like the one we’re building in Florham
Park is key to making off-the-shelf cell therapy solutions like our
investigational allogeneic placental-derived natural killer (NK) cell
therapy available faster, more reliably, and more affordable.”
The consolidated facility will offer GMP manufacturing according to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency
(EMA) regulations and guidelines to support long-term clinical supply
and, if approved, commercial production of the Company’s allogeneic
off-the-shelf placental-derived Natural Killer (PNK), cryopreserved PNK
(CYNK) lead programs and the Company’s other placental derived pipeline
cell therapies utilizing its proprietary platform.
“The new facility will be intentionally designed to encourage and
stimulate creative innovation and seamless integration – from
biosourcing to productization – to reduce the traditional time and costs
to manufacture allogeneic cell therapies to treat cancer and
immunological diseases,” said Jay Kaminski, Chief Operating Officer at
Celularity. “It’s through the incredible support of our investors and
partners to date that we’re able to break ground on a state-of-the-art
cell manufacturing facility early in our company’s lifecycle, while
remaining in the established life sciences hub of New Jersey. Our vision
in Florham Park is to develop the infrastructure for delivering leading
edge cellular therapeutics to patients around the world living with
cancer and other serious diseases.”
Celularity’s new campus will be located at 170 Park Avenue as part of
the mixed-use property known as The Green at Florham Park. Once
completed, the Company will consolidate its existing operations
currently located in Warren and Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.
Colliers International and Transwestern assisted in the real estate
transaction.
About Celularity
Celularity, headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, is a clinical-stage
cell therapeutics company developing transformative allogeneic cellular
therapies, engineered from the postpartum human placenta. Using
proprietary technology in combination with its IMPACTTM platform,
Celularity harnesses the versatility of placenta-derived cells to
develop and manufacture innovative and highly scalable off-the-shelf
treatments for patients with cancer, inflammatory, and age-related
diseases. To learn more, please visit www.celularity.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are based on expectations and are subject to
certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results,
outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained
in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of
original issue. Celularity expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our
expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statements are based.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005797/en/