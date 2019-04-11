Celularity Enters Lease to Develop Advanced Cell Manufacturing and Research Facility for Commercial-Scale Placental-Derived Allogeneic Cell Therapies

- Integrated Campus Set to Open in Early 2020 -

Celularity, Inc. (“Celularity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company developing allogeneic cellular therapies harnessed from human placentas, today announced the Company has entered into a long-term lease agreement to develop a 145,000 square-foot advanced cell manufacturing and research facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. Celularity will relocate its corporate headquarters to the new facility when it opens in early 2020.

“This world-class working space will pair state-of-the-art cell manufacturing with the inherent scalability of cell therapies derived from the human placenta and our IMPACTTM platform-enabled end-to-end supply chain management,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO at Celularity. “A highly efficient, modular GMP manufacturing infrastructure like the one we’re building in Florham Park is key to making off-the-shelf cell therapy solutions like our investigational allogeneic placental-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy available faster, more reliably, and more affordable.”

The consolidated facility will offer GMP manufacturing according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulations and guidelines to support long-term clinical supply and, if approved, commercial production of the Company’s allogeneic off-the-shelf placental-derived Natural Killer (PNK), cryopreserved PNK (CYNK) lead programs and the Company’s other placental derived pipeline cell therapies utilizing its proprietary platform.

“The new facility will be intentionally designed to encourage and stimulate creative innovation and seamless integration – from biosourcing to productization – to reduce the traditional time and costs to manufacture allogeneic cell therapies to treat cancer and immunological diseases,” said Jay Kaminski, Chief Operating Officer at Celularity. “It’s through the incredible support of our investors and partners to date that we’re able to break ground on a state-of-the-art cell manufacturing facility early in our company’s lifecycle, while remaining in the established life sciences hub of New Jersey. Our vision in Florham Park is to develop the infrastructure for delivering leading edge cellular therapeutics to patients around the world living with cancer and other serious diseases.”

Celularity’s new campus will be located at 170 Park Avenue as part of the mixed-use property known as The Green at Florham Park. Once completed, the Company will consolidate its existing operations currently located in Warren and Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Colliers International and Transwestern assisted in the real estate transaction.

About Celularity

Celularity, headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, is a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company developing transformative allogeneic cellular therapies, engineered from the postpartum human placenta. Using proprietary technology in combination with its IMPACTTM platform, Celularity harnesses the versatility of placenta-derived cells to develop and manufacture innovative and highly scalable off-the-shelf treatments for patients with cancer, inflammatory, and age-related diseases. To learn more, please visit www.celularity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of original issue. Celularity expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

