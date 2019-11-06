Celularity : to Present New Data at the ASH Annual Meeting on Novel Allogeneic, Off the Shelf, Placental Derived CAR T and NK Cell Therapy Programs

Five abstracts to be presented on the pre-clinical and clinical results, demonstrating the breadth and versatility of the Company’s allogeneic, off the shelf, placental derived cell therapy platform in multiple myeloma and lymphoma

Celularity, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company developing allogeneic cellular therapies harnessed from human placentas, today announced it will present data supporting its allogeneic, off-the-shelf, placental derived cell therapy programs at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place December 7-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

“We believe the placenta is nature’s cell factory, and the data being presented at ASH will illustrate the potential of our investigational placental derived NK- and T cell-based allogeneic cell therapy programs in oncology,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO at Celularity. “We look forward to advancing Celularity’s leading-edge technologies that harness the placenta’s unique immunologic and pro-regenerative biology to produce therapeutic solutions targeting unmet healthcare needs globally.”

ASH abstracts are now available at https://www.hematology.org/.

Details for the 2019 ASH poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Development of CD38 CAR Engineered Human Placental Hematopoietic Stem Cell Derived Natural Killer Cells (PNK-CAR38) As Allogeneic Cancer Immunotherapy

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Title: Engineering High Affinity and Cleavage Resistant CD16 to Augment ADCC of Placental Hematopoietic Stem Cells-Derived Natural Killer Cells

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Title: Preclinical Evaluation of Human Placental-Derived Allogeneic CD19 CAR-T Cells Against B Cell Malignancies

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019

Title: Results of a Phase I Study of PNK-007, Allogeneic, Off the Shelf NK Cell, Post Autologous Transplant in Multiple Myeloma (NCT02955550)

Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

Title: Immune Monitoring of CD34+ Placental Cell Derived Natural Killer Cell Therapy (PNK-007) in Phase I Study of Multiple Myeloma

Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

About PNK-007

PNK‐007 is the only allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy being developed from placental hematopoietic stem cells as a potential treatment option for various hematologic cancers and solid tumors. NK cells are a unique class of immune cells, innately capable of targeting cancer cells and interacting with adaptive immunity. When derived from the placenta, these cells offer intrinsic safety and versatility, allowing potential use across a range of organs and tissues. PNK cells are currently being investigated as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and multiple myeloma (MM).

About CYNK-001

CYNK-001, a cryopreserved formulation of PNK-007 cells, is the only cryopreserved, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy being developed from placental hematopoietic stem cells as a potential treatment option for various hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

About Celularity

Celularity, headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, is a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company delivering transformative allogeneic cellular therapies, engineered from the postpartum human placenta. Using proprietary technology in combination with its IMPACT™ platform, Celularity is the only company harnessing the purity and versatility of placental derived cells to develop and manufacture innovative and highly scalable off-the-shelf treatments for patients with cancer, inflammatory and age-related diseases. To learn more, please visit www.celularity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of original issue. Celularity expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005565/en/