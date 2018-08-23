Celyad : Reports First Half 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress

Regulatory News:
Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels: CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext Brussels
and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced its
consolidated financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June
2018 prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the European Union.
The full interim financial report is available on Celyad’s website in
the “Investors” section. The half year 2018 consolidated financial
statements were subject to a limited review by the company’s statutory
auditors.
“We are very pleased with the progress made by Celyad in the first
half of 2018, with significant advancement of our clinical programs for
CYAD-01 across a number of programs in which, to date, we have observed
preliminary signs of activity and a favorable tolerability profile”,
commented Dr. Christian Homsy, CEO of Celyad. “We
are particularly encouraged by the progress we have made in the
hematological arm of our THINK trial and are thrilled that last month
the FDA permitted our IND application to go into effect for CYAD-101,
the world’s first non-gene edited allogeneic CAR-T clinical program. We
are confident that 2018 will be a milestone year for Celyad as we
continue to advance our platform across multiple indications.”
1 THINK – THerapeutic Immunotherapy
with CAR-T NKG2D
2 SHRINK – Standard cHemotherapy
Regimen and Immunotherapy with CAR-T NKG2D
3
LINK – Locoregional Immunotherapy with CAR-T NKG2D
4
EPITHINK – EPIgenetic drug treatment and THerapeutic Immunotherapy
with CAR-T NKG2D
5 DEPLETHINK – LymphoDEPLEtion
and THerapeutic Immunotherapy with CAR-T NKG2D
Operational Highlights
Progress made in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
THINK Trial
-
Interim results demonstrate signs of clinical activity ranging from
complete responses to stable diseases at lower doses in AML patients
receiving one cycle of CYAD-01 per protocol.
-
Twelve patients6 have been enrolled to date. Enrollment for
the highest dose (3x109) is expected to be completed in
September 2018.
-
A complete second cycle of investigational therapy was administered in
the first AML patient enrolled into the second dose level (1x109).
A second AML patient at the third dose level (3x109) has
received the first injection of the second cycle. The second cycle is
administered to determine the impact of the clinical benefit of
additional CYAD-01 administrations. No dose-limiting toxicity has been
observed to date.
-
The first ever reported complete response by an investigational CAR-T
cell therapy without preconditioning in a patient with refractory and
relapsed AML was published as a case study in Haematologica.
-
Preliminary results of the dose escalation segment will be reported
in December during the American Society for Hematology (ASH) Annual
Meeting (December 1-4, San Diego).
EPITHINK Trial
-
Based on feedback from the FDA, we finalized the EPITHINK protocol
– a trial evaluating the synergetic effect of the concurrent
administration of CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D) with a standard of care
hypomethylating agent (HMA) i.e. 5-azacytidine (AZA) in
treatment-naïve Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic
syndrome (MDS) patients not candidates for intensive therapy.
DEPLETHINK AML Trial
-
Based on feedback from the FDA, we finalized the DEPLETHINK AML
protocol – a trial to evaluate administration of CYAD-01 after a
traditional preconditioning regimen in refractory/relapsing AML and
MDS patients.
Progress made in Colorectal Cancer (CRC)
THINK Trial
-
Fourteen solid cancer patients (one pancreas, two ovarian and
eleven CRC) completed the three dose-levels evaluated in the dose
escalation segment.
-
One dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) was reported at the highest
dose-level (3x109) triggering the enrollment
of three additional patients. No other DLT was reported in the three
additional patients treated at the third dose level.
-
Preliminary results will be reported during the Society for
Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting (November 7-11,
Washington).
6 Eight AML patients, one MDS
(myelodysplastic syndrome) and three MM (Multiple Myeloma) patients
SHRINK Trial
-
Three CRC patients were treated at the first dose level (1x108)
with no dose-limiting toxicity reported to date in combination with
current standard of care.
LINK Trial
-
One CRC patient has received three local hepatic transarterial
injections at the first dose level (3x108)
with no dose-limiting toxicity reported to date.
DEPLETHINK CRC Trial
-
This study evaluates the administration of CYAD-01 after
traditional preconditioning regimen in patients suffering from
colorectal cancer. The first patient has been registered.
CYAD-01 clinical trial pipeline
Subsequent Operational Events to First Half
In July, Celyad’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application went into
effect with the FDA for CYAD-101, the world’s first non-gene edited
allogeneic CAR-T clinical program. CYAD-101 is the first of a family of
investigational non-gene edited allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies that
will draw on the experience from the SHRINK autologous CAR-T program to
target colorectal cancer. The FDA also indicated that the Allo-SHRINK
trial, evaluating the safety and clinical activity of CYAD-101 in
patients with unresectable colorectal cancer in combination with
standard chemotherapy, is allowed to proceed.
Corporate and Financial Highlights for the
First Half of 2018
In May, Celyad successfully completed a global offering with gross
proceeds of approximately $54.4 million (approximately €46.1 million).
At the end of June 2018, the Company reported total cash and short-term
investments of €63 million, which are expected to be sufficient to
support its operating capital expenditure into mid-2020.
In early August, Margo Roberts, Ph.D., joined Celyad’s Board of
Directors and scientific committee. Dr. Roberts was Chief Scientific
Officer at Kite Pharma, Inc., before becoming Senior Vice President of
Discovery Research where she focused on next therapeutic approaches
including Kite’s allogeneic T-cell programs. With Dr. David Gilham,
Celyad’s VP of R&D, she will provide input into the scientific strategy
of the company.
Also, in August, the Company announced the appointment of Filippo Petti
as Chief Financial Officer as from 3 September, succeeding Patrick
Jeanmart. Prior to joining Celyad, Mr. Petti served as VP of Healthcare
Investment Banking at Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair &
Company. His deep industry expertise, experience in oncology and
connectivity within the U.S. investor community will help Celyad’s
development in the U.S. capital and financial market.
Commenting on the 2018 half year results, Patrick Jeanmart, Chief
Financial Officer of Celyad, said: “Thanks to the successful
capital raise made last May, we reported a comfortable cash position
which we expect will be sufficient to support Celyad’s operating
expenses and capital expenditure requirements, based on the current
scope of our activities, into mid-2020. We are committed to careful
oversight of our cash and resource management allowing the meaningful
advancement of our preclinical and clinical CAR-T platform across
multiple indications.”
Selected First Half 2018 Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In million euros
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
Revenues
|
|
2.5
|
|
3.5
|
|
Research & development expenses
|
|
(11.1)
|
|
(11.1)
|
|
General & administrative expenses
|
|
(5.5)
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
Other income/(expenses)
|
|
(4.7)
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(18.8)
|
|
(13.7)
|
|
Loss of the period
|
|
(18.5)
|
|
(14.4)
|
|
Loss per share (in €)
|
|
(1.79)
|
|
(1.52)
|
|
Net cash used in operations
|
|
(13.9)
|
|
(14.5)
|
|
Cash and short-term investment
|
|
63.2
|
|
68.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call Details
Celyad’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, 23 August
2018 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) / 8:00 a.m. (EDT) to comment on the mid-year
operational and financial results. Patrick Jeanmart, CFO, will deliver a
brief presentation followed by a Q&A session.
Participants are asked to call the assigned numbers approximately five
minutes before the conference call begins.
The call can be accessed by dialling the numbers below and using the
passcode: 1835859
|
|
|
|
|
|
International:
|
|
|
|
+44 (0) 2071 928338
|
Belgium:
|
|
|
|
02 793 3847
|
France:
|
|
|
|
0805 101465
|
UK:
|
|
|
|
0800 2796619
|
US:
|
|
|
|
1 877 870 9135
|
|
|
|
|
About Celyad
Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes
its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell
platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and
hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D),
is currently evaluated in a Phase I dose escalation clinical trial to
assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of
autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five
solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and
pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia
and multiple myeloma). The safety and clinical activity of the CYAD-01
therapy concurrently administered with standard-of-care treatments or
preconditioning chemotherapy is also assessed in a full clinical
development program focused on acute myeloid leukemia and colorectal
cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert,
Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the
Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American
Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the
ticker symbol CYAD.Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding the safety and efficacy of CYAD-01 and the new mAb
manufacturing method used to manufacture this drug product candidate;
statements concerning the ongoing and planned clinical development of
CYAD-01, including the timing of data readouts and presentations; the
clinical and commercial potential of CYAD-01 and the adequacy of
Celyad’s financial resources; Celyad’s financial condition, results of
operation and business outlook; and Celyad’s expected cash burn.
Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual results,
financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of
Celyad, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular it should
be noted that the interim data summarized above are preliminary in
nature. There is limited data concerning safety and clinical activity
following treatment with the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These
results may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies
involving the CYAD-01 drug product candidate. These forward-looking
statements are further qualified by important factors and risks, which
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements, including statements about: the initiation,
timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical
trials, and our research and development programs; our ability to
advance drug product candidates into, and successfully complete,
clinical trials; our ability to successfully manufacture drug product
for our clinical trials, including with our new mAb manufacturing
process and with respect to manufacturing drug product with the desired
number of T cells under our clinical trial protocols; our reliance on
the success of our drug product candidates, including our dependence on
the regulatory approval of CYAD-01 in the United States and Europe and
subsequent commercial success of CYAD-01, both of which may never occur;
the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our
ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities; the
commercialization of our drug product candidates, if approved; the
pricing and reimbursement of our drug product candidates, if approved;
the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our
business, drug product candidates and technology; the scope of
protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual
property rights covering our drug product candidates and technology; our
ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or
otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary
technology of third parties; cost associated with enforcing or defending
intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or violation;
product liability; and other claims; regulatory development in the
United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions; estimates of
our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for
additional financing; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration
agreements and our ability to enter into strategic arrangements; our
ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional
grant funding; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our drug
product candidates, if approved; our financial performance; developments
relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing
therapies and statements regarding future revenue, hiring plans,
expenses, capital expenditures, capital requirements and share
performance. A further list and description of these risks,
uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad’s U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its
Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018 and
subsequent filings and reports by Celyad. Given these uncertainties, the
reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad’s actual
results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. Celyad expressly disclaims any obligation to
update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect
any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is
based, unless required by law or regulation.
