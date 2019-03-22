Celyad to Announce Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies, today announced that the Company will report full year 2018 financial and operating results on the evening of Thursday, March 28, 2019.



Following the press release, Celyad management will host a conference call on Friday, March 29 at 1 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. EDT to discuss full year 2018 results and provide an update on the Company’s recent progress and upcoming milestones.

Participants may access the conference call by dialing +44 (0) 2071 928000. The conference ID for the call is 8745558. Alternatively, participants may access the conference call by dialing the following local numbers: Belgium 024009874, France 0176700794, Netherlands 0207143545 and U.S. 16315107495.



To access the subsequent archived recording, visit the " Events & Webcasts " section of the Celyad website.



About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), is currently being evaluated in a Phase I dose escalation clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). The safety and clinical activity of the CYAD-01 therapy concurrently administered with standard-of-care treatments or preconditioning chemotherapy is also being assessed in a full clinical development program focused on acute myeloid leukemia and colorectal cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

