Cementarnica USJE Skopje : USJE takes part in “SARCOS RILEM” Project

08/17/2018 | 04:21pm CEST
17.08.2018

Cementarnica USJE, following its continuous efforts to promote the education of young talented professionals, as well as its commitment for close cooperation with educational institutions, once again opened its doors for the doctorial course SARCOS RILEM, which gave the opportunity to PhD students to gain valuable experience and knowledge by our professional team of employees.

In the period 2-7 September, 2018, The Faculty of Technology and Metallurgy at the 'Ss. Cyril and Methodius' University in Skopje (UKIM) will host the Second SARCOS COST - RILEM PhD training school entitled 'Advanced materials and technologies based on inorganic binders'. The training school will take place in two locations: Skopje (2-5 September) and Ohrid (6-7 September). The school includes also, experimental scientific researches and part of them will be organized in the contemporary equipped USJE laboratory.

The school is organized within the COST Action CA15202 - Self-healing as prevention repair of concrete structures - SARCOS. All information about the School's implementation is posted at the website of University of Cambridge, England: https://www.sarcos.eng.cam.ac.uk/activities/trainingschools/FYRMacedoniaTS2018/MacedoniaFYR2018.

The Doctoral Training School has received scientific support from RILEM (International Union of Laboratories and Experts in Construction Materials, Systems and Structures) and has been included in its calendar of events: https://www.rilem.net/agenda/1256. Each PhD student participating in this school will receive a three year free membership in RILEM.

The main host of the 2nd SARCOS COST - RILEM Doctoral Training School is the Faculty of Technology and Metallurgy, while the laboratory work and training classes are organized by the network of cooperating domestic institutions: Institute of Earthquake Engineering and Engineering Seismology (IZIIS), Institute for Testing Materials and Development of New Technologies - ZIM 'Skopje' AD Skopje, Cementarnica USJE, AD Skopje - TITAN Group, and KNAUF - Radika.

The participation of 45 students from 15 countries is approved, and the leading experts in the field - professors from Ghent University (Belgium), Politecnico di Milano (Italy), Technical University of Denmark (Denmark), Delft University of Technology (Netherlands), Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (Israel), University of Novi Sad (Serbia) and two professors from our university will be involved in teaching.

Attendees in the Doctoral Training School will make scientific presentations and participate in a poster competition that will be evaluated by the professors. It is envisaged to award two types (for Technical Content and Technical Format) of three awards (gold, silver and bronze). At the same time, the participants themselves will also vote for a 'best poster' by defining a Trainee prize.

The training school encompasses a theoretical part (to be conducted at the Faculty of Technology and Metallurgy), an experimental part (which will be organized in the laboratories of the partner institutions: Institute for Earthquake Engineering and Engineering Seismology, Institute for Materials Research and Development of New Technologies 'Skopje' AD Skopje and Cementarnica USJE, AD Skopje - TITAN Group, and training activities, which will include visiting the mine and the gypsum factory of KNAUF - Radika in Debar.

The training school will end with the evaluation of the students (each participant receives 5 ECTS), which will take place at the Congress Center of UKIM in Ohrid.

The detailed program for the School and the RILEM brochure can be found at the website of the School.


Disclaimer

Cementarnica USJE AD Skopje published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 14:20:03 UTC
