Cemtrex Discloses 10 New Leading Enterprises Evaluating SmartDesk for Purchase

Long Island City, NY, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX , CETXP , CETXW ), a leading global technology and manufacturing company, today announced that, ten new enterprise customers have entered Cemtrex Enterprise Sales Program, which means they have signed an NDA and are actively performing due diligence of Cemtrex's SmartDesk at their own sites with intent to purchase and integrate into their office and workspace in the coming months.



All ten new customer engagements have occurred post CES and have been generated as a result of the show and related marketing activities. As part of Cemtrex’s Enterprise Sales Program, customers must have SmartDesk minimum requirements of over 1000 units as part of the potential purchase scope.

­­ “We are excited to see such tremendous interest from major corporations in our SmartDesk,” commented Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “Enterprises understand that in order to stay competitive they need to provide their employees with the best technology out there and that means SmartDesks. Due to our increasing marketing efforts we anticipate that more enterprises will continue to join our program each month and our sales pipeline will continue to grow.”

Cemtrex is now engaged with over 25 Enterprise customers that are now in the process of evaluating SmartDesks for their offices. Based on the average selling price of the product this represents a sales pipeline of over $125,000,000 in revenue.

Coming out of CES 2019, the SmartDesk has received significant praise in the market from some the world’s largest publications, including:

Wired , which called the SmartDesk “one of the more useful ideas at CES”;

The Verge called the workstation “quite a stellar setup” and praised the integrated solution for how it “drastically reduces the amount of clutter you’d get if you were to recreate something even remotely like this”.

PC Mag and Mashable both called the SmartDesk “a supercharged Windows 10 workstation” and praised the clean, seamlessly integrated design;

Entrepreneur called it “the smartest of smart desks”;

How-To Geek named the SmartDesk as one of their favorite products of the event because the revolutionary product “offers an insane combination of cool features and integrations at an impressive price point.”

Along with media attention, Cemtrex garnered attention from international consumers and numerous Fortune 500 companies, with whom the company is working to integrate SmartDesks into their businesses.

A blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display (with integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to scan documents directly on the desk), wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud, and next-generation wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk is the next step in the evolution of the modern workplace.

As a seamlessly integrated device, SmartDesk eliminates many weaknesses of the modern workplace, including clutter, tangled wires, outdated technology and cross-device compatibility issues. Companies regularly spend between $7,000 - $10,000 per workstation for employees when factoring in cubicles, computer and all the peripheral devices required in a worker’s day. Starting at $4,499, the SmartDesk provides tremendous value for businesses and consumers alike, including many required peripherals seamlessly integrated into the desk. Cemtrex will provide 25/7 support so SmartDesk users can continue working with minimal interruption.

To learn more and stay updated about SmartDesk, please visit www.smartestdesk.com.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) is a diversified technology company driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems. Cemtrex is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Find us on the web at www.cemtrex.com .

