Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cemtrex : Extended Reality and the Changing Face of Medicine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 01:34pm EST

Alassane Soumare | January 31, 2019

As both virtual and augmented reality (VR & AR) platforms are gaining a drastic surge in popularity, it's only natural that their focus would expand from the entertainment industry to a wider net into other fields. Both AR and VR are far from new technologies, however the main difference, besides the beefier specs and overall size of the devices is price and accessibility. Hardware had always been a barrier to entry and currently with all the competition between companies it has never been a better time to fiscally take the plunge.

Amongst the various industries prime for the use of extended reality lies the medical field. Though it's use may still seem futuristic to some, many forward-thinking physicians, clinics and hospitals alike are beginning to see the key impacts that these technologies are making. Virtual reality is already being used to train surgeons, treat post-traumatic stress disorder (among other conditions) and educate patients about how various diseases affect their bodies.

Just as important, augmented reality is being used by nurses to see patients' veins through their skin and monitor other important vitals without the use of the traditionally clunky hardware we're used to. The technology is also becoming very popular with doctors and other healthcare workers in war zones where the size of the devices can literally mean the difference between life and death. Inevitably, as hardware continues to improve, prices drop and software advances, incredible opportunities will be identified in the medical community.

At Children's Hospital Los Angeles, residents are using VR to better understand how to resuscitate patients in immersive 3-D simulations based on real-world emergency situations. This, in turn, cuts down on the annual $430,000 cost of the previously used mannequins but more importantly performance improvements among the residents. At Cedar's Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, psychiatrists have used VR to treat the growing number of patients suffering from opioid addictions. Physicians at the University of Maryland are experimenting with AR to view ultrasounds while diagnosing patients, while a company called Accuvein has created a device that scans veins and projects an AR visualization onto the patient's skin.

At an extremely basic level, the technology has been used very effectively as a distraction from pain, reducing the need for heavy pain medication. Military burn victims dealing with the excruciating process of wound debridement were split into two groups, those equipped with and without headsets. Those who received the VR experience, unsurprisingly reported less pain than those who hadn't.

Naturally hard data is necessary for such a delicate situation and it's safe to say the numbers speak for themselves. Accuvein has reported 45 percent fewer escalations due to their tech, whereas the University of Saskatchewan claimed that their medical students improved their learning accuracy by about 20 percent with the use of VR.

The future of extended reality can go in many exciting ways. While hardware is getting smaller, faster and more powerful, engineers and software developers are developing simulations which will be able to measure patients' physical limitations, therefore, applying the appropriate resistance necessary in rehabilitation. Remote diagnostics and procedures are also quickly becoming a reality allowing professionals to reach patients otherwise not attainable due to natural disasters and or manmade obstructions. As the tools get more advanced the possibilities will only be limited by the imagination.

Extended reality devices have immense disruptive potential, with the capacity to change how the healthcare industry delivers patient care and provider training. Both AR and VR is helping to take medicine outside the clinical spaces and will present a wide range of opportunities for innovators as the industry continues to adapt. We here at Cemtrex (VR and Labs) share this vision of the future and all the potential the technology possesses for the medical field and beyond by continually striving to live on the cutting edge. From interactive gaming experiences to virtual workspaces, the possibilities are endless, and our team will continue to leverage all the tools in our arsenal.

Disclaimer

Cemtrex Inc. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 18:33:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pAIRBUS : in discussions with Emirates over superjumbo's future
AQ
02:01pWEBSTEP ASA : CEO resigns and new CEO appointed
AQ
02:01pGUARDIAN CAPITAL : Announces Appointment of Doce Tomic as Head of Wealth Management Business Unit
AQ
02:01pDigital Map Products Adds Location Technology Veteran Dave Cozzens to Board of Directors
BU
02:01pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, AGN, VALE and TYME
GL
02:01pTARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 6, 2019
BU
02:01pThe Independent Hotel in Philadelphia Welcomes Travelers Home After Unveiling a New and Refreshed Look, Complete with Upgraded Amenities and Experiences
GL
02:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST XPO LOGISTICS, INC. (XPO) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : February 12, 2019
GL
01:59pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - jardine lloyd thompson group plc
PU
01:59pOMNOVA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : General Electric's modest gains, candour spark 'relief rally'
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares rise as products back in focus after strong fourth quarter
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Time is running out for Deutsche Bank to turn around on its own - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.